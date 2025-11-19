In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne, Anthony Petrielli, and Alec Brownscombe discuss the Maple Leafs’ .500 record at the quarter pole, Brad Treliving’s media address, possible reasons for optimism, the Troy Stecher addition, and the team’s ongoing injury concerns.
Episode Topics
- Overall thoughts on the Leafs‘ 9-9-2 start, the Leafs‘ underlying five-on-five concerns, and Brad Treliving’s quarter-mark press conference (0:45)
- How the Leafs‘ five-on-five game/structure has evolved from Mike Babcock -> Sheldon Keefe -> Craig Berube (8:00)
- Signs of optimism in the Blues and Blackhawks games? + the team’s confidence level and the third-period concerns (29:00)
- How premature is the coaching change conversation? (33:30)
- The addition of Troy Stecher via waivers and the Leafs‘ current blue line situation (35:30)
- How slow are the Leafs as a team, really? (39:30)
- Jacob Quillan’s season debut (48:00)
- The Leafs’ persistent injury issues year over year (50:00)
- Some of the misleading public messaging from the Leafs and their approach to fan/media relations (57:00)
