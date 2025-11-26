Ahead of the game in Columbus, head coach Craig Berube discussed the return of Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Nic Roy to the lineup, the importance of the road trip, and the healthy scratching of Dakota Joshua.

What will it mean for the group to get Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Nic Roy back tonight?

Berube: For sure, it is a boost. It is a boost for our team and for team morale, getting our captain back, and the other two players are good, important players. It is great they’re all back.

What stood out about how Auston Matthews handled the absence, especially knowing the tough times the team has been going through?

Berube: He has handled it well. He wanted to be out there helping the team. He is the captain of the team. He was around a lot, which I like. He wasn’t not seen. He was there, helping the team as much as he could without playing. But it is great to have him back.

Matthew Knies mentioned that the injury had been bugging him for more than a month.

Berube: Right at camp, there was something going on. It didn’t keep him out of the lineup. But nagging things like that can affect you over time because it is constant, it is every day, and it is not getting better or going away. Hopefully, he is cleared up, and he is 100%.

Matthew Knies on recovering from his nagging injury Knies: “It was just getting worse. It was kind of bugging me for a long time — probably over a month, to be honest. It kept getting worse and worse, so I thought it was probably not the best to keep playing on it. I wasn’t able to. “That morning skate didn’t feel right, so from then on, I kind of noticed it would be best to stay off the ice. It is one of those that irritates you the more you skate. “I just needed a few days, and we took good care of it. I am back now, so it’s all good… Time off did a good job. “… I think I can manage it well. I am sure I don’t have to worry about it since I took the time to heal it up and get it back to where it needs to be to play and make an impact on the ice. I am just going to take good care of it and move forward.”

Will you try to spread out the wealth and manage the minutes of the players returning?

Berube: A little bit. I have to manage what I am seeing out there and how they’re feeling. For me, we need everybody tonight — all four lines going, and all six D going. The minutes will be spread out, for the most part. We need everybody.

Where do you stand with Dakota Joshua’s games right now?

Berube: Just okay. He has more to give, and he knows that. He wants to give more. It is just about getting him going in the right direction here.

Nic Roy was playing some good hockey the night he got hurt. What are you looking for from him now that he’s back?

Berube: A lot of the same. He has been out for a bit here, but it’s just about getting back to what he was doing. I thought he exited our zone really well. He is good in the middle of the ice, taking pucks and getting through the neutral zone. He did a really good job of hanging onto pucks in the offensive zone and being heavy. And again, there are the defensive responsibilities and the penalty kill. He was playing well for us.

Does the game feel particularly big, given where the team sits and the fact that it opens a long road trip?

Berube: It is a big game, for sure. It is great to get the guys (Matthews, Knies, and Roy) back, but it doesn’t change everything, right? We need to play better. We need everybody to play better. It is a big game, for sure. It’s the start of a road trip and could set us off on the right foot here. But let’s focus on the process of how we have to get that done.

Is there something specific you’re asking from the team as far as where you need more from them?

Berube: There are always areas where we look at games, what we’re doing, and identify where things need to be tightened up. On the defensive side of things, it has to be better. That is what we are focusing on here. We have to check. Our checking will give us chances. That is how we view it. Do a good job checking, let’s play responsibly, and let’s do our jobs. We’ll get our opportunities and chances to score.