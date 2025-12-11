In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ encouraging turnaround in results, the team’s depth up front coming together, the ongoing power-play woes, the Bobby McMann one-game suspension, and much more.
Episode Topics
- How high is the optimism level after a 5-1-1 stretch for the Leafs? (1:20)
- Dennis Hildeby stepping up for the team, the team’s recent defensive and possession play, and whether Craig Berube has fixed some of the underlying issues (7:20)
- The team’s potential if Chris Tanev can return soon and if the top players improve their recent play (20:20)
- The dreaded power play conversation (27:10)
- The Leafs‘ stellar penalty kill looking like it’s legit and here to stay (43:30)
- Easton Cowan experiencing some bumps in the rookie learning curve, Nick Robertson joining the Cowan-Tavares line for the San Jose game, and the experimental Joshua-Roy-Nylander line (47:20)
- Should Scott Laughton be elevated in the lineup more often? (51:20)
- Simon Benoit playing his best game of the season apart from Philippe Myers (1:00:00)
- Max Domi playing his best hockey of the season on the Matthews line, Bobby McMann’s quietly good play of late, and the team’s overall forward depth (1:02:00)
- The McMann one-game suspension/the Dakota Mermis injury vs. Tampa (1:05:20)
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple