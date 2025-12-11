Ahead of Thursday’s game against San Jose, head coach Craig Berube discussed the play of the Matthews line, Chris Tanev’s health status, his time coaching Ryan Reaves, and the challenge against Macklin Celebrini.

What do you like about the way Auston Matthews’ line is coming together with Max Domi and Matthew Knies?

Berube: They’re creating, and they’re doing a pretty good job the other way. [Matthews] just has to stick with it. Hopefully, they start going in for him a little bit more than they are. But Max is making some good plays, and Kniesy is playing his game — heavy on pucks and that type of stuff. I still think the line can do more on the offensive side of things with moving pucks quicker and more give-and-gos, but they are starting to come around.

Have you liked what Max Domi has provided since he returned from his one game as a scratch?

Berube: I have. He has been a lot better — more engaged in the game, heavier on pucks, and he is making good plays.

How much do you think a day of dedicated practice on the power play might help the units tonight?

Berube: It helps, for sure. It was unfortunate that Morgan couldn’t be out there, but the touches and feeling the puck against the penalty kill for a significant amount of time in practice does help.

What is the latest on Chris Tanev, after he was assessed yesterday?

Berube: Well, we’re still waiting on the full results. I don’t know them yet. I wish I did, but I can’t speed them up.

Do you know if there is potential for surgery?

Berube: No, not right now. I don’t believe that is going to be an option right now. We just have to be patient and wait for the results.

Joseph Woll was taking shots in the skate today. Is he on track?

Berube: Yeah, he is doing well. He had a good day yesterday. I expect the same today. We’ll see. He’s a possibility [for practice on Friday].

What do you remember most about your time coaching Ryan Reaves?

Berube: I have known Reavo for a long time. He has had a great career in terms of what he does and his role as a player. Things happen. This is the way the game goes when you get a little older and are getting toward the end of your career. I went through it. I understand totally where he is at and what he thinks. It is all good. I love Reavo.

What stands out about what Macklin Celebrini is accomplishing already in his second year in the NHL?

Berube: Talent alone, speed, skill, playmaking abilities — he has the full package. Obviously, he is a highly motivated player. That drives a lot of things for a lot of guys with a lot of talent.

Henry Thrun on his emotions ahead of his Leafs debut: “This is the hockey mecca of the world.”

Thrun: Super exciting. Toronto is the biggest hockey market in the world. To get the chance to represent the NHL team here is really special. I am really excited about it. This is the hockey mecca of the world. To be able to play a game for the Maple Leafs — and hopefully play well and make an impact, with more to come — is a really exciting opportunity.

Thrun on his time with Dennis Hildeby on the Marlies: “I don’t think I’ve seen him play a bad game this year.”