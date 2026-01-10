Ahead of Saturday’s game against Vancouver, Craig Berube discussed the lineup adjustments following William Nylander’s return and the importance of the game against the Canucks ahead of a difficult road trip.

What will it mean to get William Nylander back in the lineup? How difficult is it to mix up the lines that were rolling along pretty well?

Berube: He is obviously a great player with skill and speed. He adds offense. He adds in a lot of areas. It is great to have him back.

Those are tough decisions, but I tweaked it a little. I kept that Roy line together; I’ve just really liked what they’ve been doing lately. That is just the way it goes when you have people out, and they come back. You have to make some lineup changes.

How did you arrive at the decision to place John Tavares on the second power-play unit?

Berube: They’re tough decisions, right? Willy is coming back. I’ve liked what Maccelli has done on it. I like Knies in the bumper right now. I love the rotation with Willy and Knies between the net front and the bumper. It just gives us more options there. They’re tough decisions we have to make, but I spoke with JT about it. He is a good team guy, and he is fine. He can be really effective with the other unit, too.

Does the team have a good amount of comfort with the moving pieces now, given the number of changes and all of the bodies in and out of the lineup this season?

Berube: Yeah, I think they are. For the guys who have moved around a little bit, it’s not like they haven’t played with each other before or aren’t comfortable with it.

What do you think has led to Matthew Knies’ game trending up?

Berube: For me, it is the skating and speed in the middle of the ice, more than anything. I really believe that he is attacking in the middle of the ice. He is demanding the puck in the middle of the ice. He is doing a great job of using his size and speed to go through people. He is getting good looks; he is burying them and putting them in the net with his shot. He is around the net; he has scored a bunch of his goals just from being around the net.

What is the importance of tonight’s home game ahead of a tough lineup?

Berube: It’s a big game. The other night in Philly, we talked about coming off a big win against Florida, and it’s about the intensity level, being detailed, and being ready to go for whatever opponent you’re playing. Tonight is a good example. We have to have a high intensity level right away. We have to be detailed in our game. We need a strong team game again; for me, it is about the team game.

Were you glad to see David Kampf land on his feet in Vancouver after leaving here?

Berube: It is great for him. We all liked Kampfer here a lot. He was here for quite some time. It is tough. They’re decisions that have to be made, but I’m glad he is back playing.

Is it mentally difficult not to look ahead to a difficult road trip?

Berube: I don’t know how you look ahead. I really don’t. I don’t understand that thought process. Tonight’s game is the most important one we’re playing. We need to focus on the game tonight, have a good start, and initiate right away.

Is Anthony Stolarz progressing toward a return?

Berube: He is coming along well. He has been skating for a bit here now. I think it is close to the point where he will be with us full time. I do believe he’ll be on the trip with us.

What is the word on Chris Tanev, and whether he’ll proceed with surgery?

Berube: It’s indefinite. Not yet, but I am sure it will be decided soon what he is going to do.

Morning Skate Lines – Jan. 10