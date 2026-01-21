Ahead of Wednesday’s game against Detroit, Craig Berube discussed the decision to start Joseph Woll in net, Chris Tanev’s status, and the challenge/significance of the matchup against the Red Wings.

What drove the decision to go back to Joseph Woll for tonight’s start in goal?

Berube: I get that last game was a tough game. With the travel and everything, our team wasn’t at our best. I don’t think we gave him the opportunity to be successful in that game. He has been our guy. That is why I am going with him.

Would you go back to him on Friday, or are you worried about his workload?

Berube: I am not overly worried right now. I think he is in a good place. We rotated on the road. I feel he is fine in that department.

You’ve had various goaltending challenges this year. Can you talk about the job Curtis Sanford has done?

Berube: He is an excellent goalie coach among the ones I’ve been around. He does a great job of working with his guys, challenging them, and not always leaning toward, “Well, we have to play better in front of him.” He expects excellence out of them. Expects them to win us games, which is good. He has done a really good job with Hildeby, who is a young guy coming in, with the challenges presented by the NHL for him. Overall, he has been really good.

Does it take a unique person to work on both the technical and mental sides of the position?

Berube: It does. It is a tough position, as we all know, from a mental standpoint. There is a lot of scrutiny on goalies. They’re the backstop, right? People expect a lot out of them, including us. It can get to you mentally, for sure.

Is there any clarity or update on Chris Tanev’s situation, regarding a possible surgery?

Berube: Not a lot. He is still working through things. He hasn’t undergone surgery yet, so he is still working through things. He hasn’t decided, more than anything. That’s him — he wants to play.

Why have the Red Wings had your number so far this season, and how do you reverse it tonight?

Berube: If I look at their goaltending this year, it has been really good. Gibson has played really well for them. That is one area.

There is also the development of the two big D — Seider and Edvinsson — and them getting a little more experience. There is a certain number of games a defenseman needs to play in the NHL before they’re at a real good level. I think they’re there, and I think that pairing is excellent. Big, mobile — they do it all.

They are getting some pretty balanced scoring from their lineup. A guy like Raymond is a little bit older now and is coming into his own. Larkin has been a very good player. Debrincat is still scoring a lot of goals.

Overall, their goaltending and their two big D are a big part of it.

The Wings are excited about Patrick Kane closing in on the U.S. points record held by Mike Modano. What still makes Kane a challenge at his age?

Berube: Well, he is elite, obviously, with the puck. He is still at a very high level. He is dangerous off the rush, and he and DeBrincat have great chemistry together. He can make things happen. He is a dynamic player still.

When I was in St. Louis, that whole (Blackhawks) team was tough. They were good. I still go back to the 2010 Finals, and Kane scored that goal on us in Philly. It was a heartbreaker. That is the stuff he does. He has been a great player for a long time. He is still at a high level, in my opinion.

Every game feels big for the team right now, but given the game on Monday and the opponent you’re facing, what is the significance of tonight’s game?

Berube: Huge game, obviously. All of them are. If you look at this stretch we have here, you have to take a playoff-type approach to every game. You don’t want to get ahead of yourself. Tonight’s game is all that matters, but you have to have that mindset, in my opinion, right now.