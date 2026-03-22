Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 29-29-13.

On the difference in the game:

The first period was good. We took a dumb penalty, in my opinion, and they scored. It was an unnecessary penalty. In the second period, they took the game over. They just wanted it more. They came out harder. We couldn’t get the puck out of our zone. We had plenty of opportunities to skate it and make a play. We didn’t execute, and they kept it in. We ended up playing too much in our zone and giving up too many shots.

On Easton Cowan’s comment that the first goal against was “deflating” for the team:

I don’t know why they’d be deflated after we gave up a power-play goal. We broke a stick, and we are trying to get a stick. They scored a goal, but big deal! We played a good first period. I don’t understand the thought process of not following up and not being ready to go in the second, knowing they’re going to push. We didn’t respond well enough. I don’t understand this “deflated” stuff, to be honest with you. It is a cop out.

“COWAN! ON THE REBOUND!” Cowan 9th of the Season vs Senators 🔊 @Bonsie1951 @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/NLb57Obukg — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 22, 2026

On Anthony Stolarz’s injury in warmup, and the impact on the team/Joseph Woll:

It is tough on Joseph, for sure. He played last night, and now he has to prepare. I think he did a great job. The team has to respond better than that. In the first period, I thought we did. The first was good. It was a good period; we came out with the right attitude. In the second period, it is not very good. We get ourselves back in the game again in the third, and we just don’t have enough guys who go out and push. We get back in the game, and then we give up another goal. Things like that are tough.

On the frustration level after another 40+ shots against, especially knowing Woll was in a tough situation:

It is frustrating, for sure. As I said, we get pucks back in our zone, and we don’t get it out of our zone. We don’t make plays to get it out, or whatever it is. We play extended time in our zone and give up more shots. A lot of them came from the point. We have to do a better job of getting into the shooting lanes and disrupting that. For me, when we get pucks back, we aren’t doing anything with it.

On Anthony Stolarz’s status:

He’ll meet us at the plane. I think he’ll be okay. He was evaluated (at the hospital). I don’t know exactly what is going on yet, but he is supposedly meeting us at the plane.

Game Highlights: Senators 5 vs. Maple Leafs 2