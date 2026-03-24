The season from hell continues as Maple Leafs fans get to revisit the Brandon Carlo trade for three hours on tonight’s Leafs vs. Bruins broadcast (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Jake McCabe on the type of game he’s expecting vs. the Bruins tonight:

It is always a highly competitive guy against these guys. They’re really in need of collecting points, just like everybody in the East right now. It’s a tight race. We’re looking to get back on the winning side of things tonight, especially with our guests in town. We’re looking forward to getting a good effort.

Max Domi on rivalry games in Boston:

It’s a blast. This city is awesome. They love their sports teams and their Bruins. Passionate fan base. Great atmosphere. As a visitor coming in, it is a great place to play.

Craig Berube on the difference in the Bruins this season vs. last:

Their structure defensively has been a change from where they were before. We talked this morning about how we’ll have to work to get our opportunities. They do a good job of protecting the guts of the ice on the inside. They won’t give you odd-man rushes. You’ll need to work for everything tonight.

Berube on the decision to dress Michael Pezzetta for tonight’s game:

In Boston, with what they bring here in this building, we’re going to need some physicality. That’s why he’s in.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on starting Jeremy Swayman in goal:

It’s a big game for us. Every game is big, but today, we’re facing a team out of the playoffs with nothing to lose. Sway gives us the best chance to win the hockey game.

Strum on what kind of challenge he’s expecting from a Leafs team out of the playoff mix:

Knowing Chief, these guys will work. If you look at their lineup, they have some pretty damn good players. They can win those games. I know they have family members on the trip, too, so it is always a tricky one. It is not about them, though. It’s about us. I want to make sure we’re all ready to go today to beat a team like that.

Sturm on Fraser Minten’s development:

He is still growing. He’s still a kid. But he has been excellent. He’s fun to watch, and it’s fun to be a part of seeing him grow as a man, on and off the ice. We’ll continue to push him, because he is not there yet, but he has definitely made some nice strides. There is still a lot of [room to grow]. Don’t just look at the points or goals; as an overall player, there is always room. I mean, look at him. He looks like a 15-year-old. That means there is a lot to fill in with his body and everything.

Storm on the reasons for his team’s surprisingly strong season:

We’re a confident group, and we’ve been very consistent. The guys we’ve brought in helped us, and the guys who’ve been here in the past helped push those guys, along with the new coaching staff, on a daily basis. It’s a combination of everything. We’re not done yet. But we’ve liked how we’ve played this year and how far we’ve come along. But we still need to be better, too. We are not an elite team in this league. That means we are still finding our way. But I like how we find ways to win hockey games. There are always areas to improve. The guys are very structured and are working very hard. They give me everything they can. We’ve got to stick with it, though.

Fraser Minten on whether there is still some extra juice when playing the Leafs:

Yeah, it’ll be fun. Even the matchup and its history mean it’ll be a lot of fun and a great night.

Minten on centering David Pastrnak:

It’s cool. He is one of the best players in the world. To be alongside him and learn from him is a great opportunity, and I am very grateful for it.

Maple Leafs (29-29-13) vs. Bruins (39-23-8): Head-to-Head Stats

via NaturalStatTrick.com & AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#53 Easton Cowan – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#23 Matthew Knies – #11 Max Domi – #89 Nick Robertson

#63 Matias Maccelli – #29 Bo Groulx – #81 Dakota Joshua

#18 Steven Lorentz – #26 Jacob Quillan – #61 Michael Pezzetta

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit – #28 Troy Stecher/#51 Philippe Myers*

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Philippe Myers/Troy Stecher*, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Auston Matthews (out for the season), Chris Tanev (LTIR)

*game-time decision

Boston Bruins Projected Lines

Forwards

#92 Marat Khusnutdinov – #93 Fraser Minten – #88 David Pastrnak

#11 Casey Mittelstadt – #18 Pavel Zacha – #71 Viktor Arvidsson

#75 Lukas Reichel – #28 Elias Lindholm – #39 Morgan Geeke

#84 Tanner Jeannot – #52 Sean Kuraly – #47 Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

#45 Jonathan Aspirot – #73 Charlie McAvoy

#27 Hampus Lindholm – #6 Mason Lohrei

#91 Nikita Zadorov – #20 Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders

Starter: #1 Jeremy Swayman

#70 Joonas Korpisalo