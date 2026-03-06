The latest news and rumours on Maple Leafs trade deadline day
Bobby McMann
- Update (1:45 p.m. EST): There are widespread reports of progress on a Bobby McMann trade to Colorado.
- Darren Dreger (11:00 a.m. EST): “Unless there’s a sudden change, Toronto prefers the picks expected in trade return for McMann over an extension. Signing McMann back could be revisited in the summer… It sounds like Toronto is flat-out moving on. Trade him now, get whatever you can get, and it won’t be chump change — you’ll get at least a pick, or a couple of picks — and then be in the group that tries to sign McMann as an unrestricted free agent.”
- Friedman: “I think there are still teams out there looking for wingers. They did very, very well in the Nic Roy deal. It’s a good deal for Toronto. But if you look at the math, look at all of the teams that have already traded their first-round picks this year. I believe there are seven teams that have already traded their first-rounders this year. They’re harder and harder to find. It is not impossible, but it is harder.”
- Friedman: “Kiefer Sherwood went for two seconds. I think Toronto would do that for McMann. There will be interest. A lot of what today is about is poker. Who folds at the deadline, and who doesn’t? I think some teams are trying to squeeze the Leafs, and I think the Leafs are trying to wait to get what they want.”
- Friedman: “If I were McMann’s agent, I’d be using Sherwood’s 5×5.75 as a comparable. There isn’t anything wrong with that. When it comes to the Leafs, I hear there is a line they’ve gotten to, and it is not that. I’ve heard they have an offer out there that is not really close to that. I’ve been told all week there is a deal to be made, but it is just not in that particular ballpark. Today’s the day when everyone shows their cards.”
- Friedman: “I would be surprised if they didn’t find a taker, but when it comes to his contract, the Leafs have decided there is a line, and they are not willing to go over it.”
Oliver Ekman-Larsson
- Dreger (2:00 p.m. EST): “It’s not like Brad Treliving is trying to ship this guy out. He has a very specific ask. It’s high. It’s remained high. A lot of people have been thinking about the Detroit Red Wings. OEL fits a lot of what Steve Yzerman would be looking for. Things can change with a simple phone call, but right up to the minute, it sounds like the Red Wings are not willing to pay the price Treliving is adhering to. The reason he is holding to it is what [OEL] means to the Maple Leafs.”
- Dreger (11:00 a.m. EST): “There just isn’t a legit offer that Treliving can work with. That can change in the next four hours. The ask from the Leafs to Edmonton was a first, a second, and a prospect. Toronto is only interested in moving their veteran defenseman if they get that level of return back.”
- Friedman: “I heard that the Leafs are asking for a first and a second for OEL, who has more term than John Carlson does. Do the Leafs feel they can get that price? If they don’t feel they can get that price — which is a first and second — they’ll have to adjust the price or keep him.”
- Friedman: “As far as I know, as of yesterday, they haven’t asked him to waive for anywhere. I think he knew Edmonton was on the radar. I think he knew Edmonton was interested. Edmonton was on his no-trade list. But it never got to a point where the Leafs actually went to Ekman-Larsson. I don’t think it ever got that far. We could find out that something was hidden from us.”
- Friedman: “I will say this: He has indicated his preference is to stay, but the Leafs have to take care of business.”
- Friedman: “Detroit has been in there, and San Jose has been in there. San Jose only has two defensemen signed beyond this year.”
Matthew Knies
- Friedman: “This is what I believe about Matthew Knies: If he goes anywhere, we will look at the trade and say, ‘Ah, I get it.’ We all know the Leafs need to replenish the cupboards. I believe he is potentially available only to do that.”
- Friedman: “We know Simon Nemec is out there. I am not saying it is one-for-one of Knies for Nemec, but that is the kind of thing we’re talking about. If he goes, he brings back some impact player(s) who you look at and say, ‘I understand.'”
- Friedman: “I heard it from a couple of places yesterday. It is not like they’re saying they want to get rid of Matthew Knies. I don’t believe that at all. I believe his name is out there to find out if there is something they don’t have, is kind of sexy, and they could use. That is what it would be, if it ever happens.”
- Friedman: “I think [Robert Thomas] is exactly the kind of thing we’re talking about. If he goes, it is something like that. Maybe it’s not that, but it’s something like that.”
Morgan Rielly/Leafs Deadline Approach
- Friedman: “No [conversations with Rielly] as far as I know.”
- Friedman: “Right now, the only true untouchables on the roster are the captain, Nylander, and the former captain (Tavares). That would be it.”
- Friedman: “What they feel is that, ‘We need more. We need more young players. We need more picks. We need more prospects. We need more assets.'”
- Friedman: “I think the Leafs are still determining how big they’re going to go. How big is this retool, or whatever it is? How big is it going to be? If we can accumulate some pieces, do we keep them for ourselves, or do we use them to get something else? I think that is the process. We’re really early in the process. We are in a situation where the Leafs are just starting to begin this voyage to see where it takes them.”
- Friedman: “One of the things I was kind of wondering about: With Dougie Hamilton, let’s say the Leafs get incentivized to take him. This is not a shot at Hamilton as a player, but that is the kind of thing New Jersey might have to do to move the contract. It is the kind of thing the Leafs could do if they wanted to. I am spitballing that, and making a list of players that could work for; Hamilton was one of the names that jumped into my head, but that is just my own thinking. I don’t know if that is happening.”