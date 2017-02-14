Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders – Game #55 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-18-11, t-15th in NHL) vs. New York Islanders (25-19-10, 17th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN4
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|NYI
|Tor
|Points
|60
|61
|Record %
|0.556
|0.565
|Home Winning %
|0.656
|0.577
|Away Winning %
|0.381
|0.537
|Shootout Winning %
|0.25
|0.143
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.09
|0.17
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-1.35
|0.17
|Hits Per Game
|24.4
|24.9
|PIM Per Game
|8.3
|10.3
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|8.1
|10.6
|Goals Per Game
|2.96
|3.04
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.43
|2.24
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.48
|0.7
|Shots Per Game
|30.9
|32.6
|Shots Per Goal
|10.4
|10.7
|Team Shooting %
|0.096
|0.093
|Power Play %
|0.165
|0.233
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.87
|2.87
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.26
|2.26
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.54
|0.54
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.26
|32.41
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.24
|11.29
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.089
|0.089
|Penalty Kill %
|0.815
|0.832
|Save %
|0.911
|0.911
|Goals Against Average
|2.83
|2.83
|Shutouts
|3
|3
|Opponent Save %
|0.904
|0.907
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.92
|2.99
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Who’s Hot
- Mitch Marner: eight points (four goals, four assists) in last seven games
- Tyler Bozak: six points (one goal, five assists) in last seven games
- Nikita Zaitsev: four points (one goal, three assists) in last four games
- John Tavares: 19 points (nine goals, ten assists) in last 15 games
- Ryan Strome: eight points (three goals, five assists) in last seven games
- Anders Lee: nine points (four goals, five assists) in last six games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Josh Leivo
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Nikita Soshnikov (upper body)
New York Islanders Projected Lines
Forwards
Anders Lee – John Tavares – Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Ryan Strome
Andrew Ladd – Alan Quine – Jason Chimera
Nikolay Kulemin – Casey Cizikas – Stephen Gionta
Defencemen
Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk
Thomas Hickey – Adam Pelech
Calvin de Haan – Dennis Seidenberg
Goaltenders
Starter: Thomas Greiss (Confirmed)
Backup: Jean-Francois Berube
Scratched: Scott Mayfield
Injured: Shane Prince, (upper body), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck(lower body)