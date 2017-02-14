Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders – Game #55 Preview & Projected Lines

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Photo: NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-18-11, t-15th in NHL) vs. New York Islanders (25-19-10, 17th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: TSN4

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatNYITor
Points6061
Record %0.5560.565
Home Winning %0.6560.577
Away Winning %0.3810.537
Shootout Winning %0.250.143
Goal Differential Per Game0.090.17
Shot Differential Per Game-1.350.17
Hits Per Game24.424.9
PIM Per Game8.310.3
Opponent PIM Per Game8.110.6
Goals Per Game2.963.04
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.432.24
Power Play Goals Per Game0.480.7
Shots Per Game30.932.6
Shots Per Goal10.410.7
Team Shooting %0.0960.093
Power Play %0.1650.233
Goals Against Per Game2.872.87
ES Goals Against Per Game2.262.26
PP Goals Against Per Game0.540.54
Shots Against Per Game32.2632.41
Shots Against Per Goal11.2411.29
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0890.089
Penalty Kill %0.8150.832
Save %0.9110.911
Goals Against Average2.832.83
Shutouts33
Opponent Save %0.9040.907
Opponent Goals Against Average2.922.99
Opponent Shutouts22

Who’s Hot

  • Mitch Marner: eight points (four goals, four assists) in last seven games
  • Tyler Bozak: six points (one goal, five assists) in last seven games
  • Nikita Zaitsev: four points (one goal, three assists) in last four games
  • John Tavares: 19 points (nine goals, ten assists) in last 15 games
  • Ryan Strome: eight points (three goals, five assists) in last seven games
  • Anders Lee: nine points (four goals, five assists) in last six games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Ben Smith – Josh Leivo

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko
Injured: Nikita Soshnikov (upper body)

New York Islanders Projected Lines

Forwards

Anders Lee – John Tavares – Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Ryan Strome
Andrew Ladd – Alan Quine – Jason Chimera
Nikolay Kulemin – Casey Cizikas – Stephen Gionta

Defencemen

Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk
Thomas Hickey – Adam Pelech
Calvin de Haan – Dennis Seidenberg

Goaltenders

Starter: Thomas Greiss (Confirmed)
Backup: Jean-Francois Berube

Scratched: Scott Mayfield
Injured: Shane Prince, (upper body), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck(lower body)

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

