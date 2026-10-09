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The Toronto Marlies’ 5-4 shootout victory in Hamilton came down to resolve and resilience, not an outstanding performance.

Often the architects of their own downfall in this game, the Marlies showed good character, kept bouncing back, and earned the two points.

First Period

Roared on by an excited home crowd delighted to have pro hockey back in Hamilton, the Hammers generated three high-quality chances in the opening five minutes. Artur Akhtyamov stood tall against captain Matthew Highmore, Marshall Warren, and Alex Jeffries.

The Marlies almost made the home team pay immediately for their wastefulness. Miroslav Holinka beat his man down low, but Henrik Rybinski fired wide from the slot on the former’s feed. On the same shift, Rybinski turned provider for Noah Chadwick, who forced Vitek Vanecek into an excellent post-to-post save.

Landon Sim didn’t take long to get under the skin of Toronto’s new rivals, dropping the gloves with Kashawn Aitcheson in a spirited tilt.

Hamilton broke the deadlock at the eight-minute mark. Borya Valis lost possession after stumbling in the offensive zone, and the Hammers swarmed in transition. The Marlies didn’t sort out the situation, allowing Cole Eiserman to snipe home with Philippe Myers creating a partial screen.

Toronto responded inside 40 seconds. Michael Pezzetta denied Hamilton a zone exit along the left wall before driving to the slot. Rybinski and Mark Johnstone then combined to tee up Pezzetta, who buried with a one-time finish.

The run of play was balanced until a horrific defensive-zone giveaway by Philippe Myers. Mitchell Chaffee benefited and didn’t pass up the gift, giving Hamilton its second lead of the game.

The Marlies again responded promptly with the nicest goal of the period. Ben Danford received a drop pass from Luke Haymes after trailing the forward across the blue line. From the right circle, a shot looked like the obvious option with a clear sight of goal. The rookie had other ideas, picking out Ryan Tverberg in the opposite circle with a pinpoint pass through traffic. Tverberg produced an emphatic one-timer to tie the game at two through 20 minutes.

Second Period

The middle frame began with 4-on-4 play, and Toronto struck to take a 3-2 lead. Logan Shaw teed up Vinni Lettieri to score his first of the campaign on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Marlies should have doubled their advantage shortly afterward. Vanecek produced a stunning save after great work down low by Rybinski set up Brisson on the doorstep. After he was held off the scoresheet in his debut against Rochester, Brendan Brisson has four points (2G, 2A) in two games against Hamilton.

A weak call on Shaw seconds later infuriated Toronto after an opening frame in which the officials’ whistles were largely quiet. Liam Foudy’s power-play tally tied the game at 3-3, with both goals scored inside the first two minutes of the period.

Penalty trouble continued to plague the Marlies, but they killed off three further penalties.

Hamilton retook the lead during a rare moment of 5-on-5 action. The Marlies got caught deep in the defensive zone for a long shift, and a missed assignment proved costly. Afforded time and space, Brandon Scanlin coasted into the right circle before picking his spot far side past Akhtyamov.

An altercation between Myers and Isaiah George knocked the Hammers defenseman out of the game, leaving Hamilton with five blue liners.

A power play to finish the period for Toronto could have swung momentum either way. Vanecek robbed Haymes from the slot, and Akhtyamov produced a high-quality save on Daylan Kuefler during a shorthanded 2-on-1 break.

Third Period

Hamilton generated three good looks in the opening five minutes but otherwise failed to threaten the Marlies’ net. Toronto, meanwhile, built up a head of steam to grind down the Hammers and find a tying goal.

Marshall Rifai was the difference-maker, albeit with a risky move at the Hamilton blue line that could have gone terribly wrong. After beating his opponent, the defenseman drew a penalty. The Marlies won the draw, and five passes later, Lettieri smashed home a customary one-timer from the left circle to make it a 4-4 game.

Vanecek earned his team at least a point with key saves to turn aside Myers, Jacob Quillan, and Pezzetta, sending the game to overtime.

Overtime/Shootout

It wasn’t the most dramatic overtime period — although the Marlies did rely on Akhtyamov to reject former Marlie Pierre Engvall — as neither team could find a breakthrough.

Foudy kept the shootout alive after Brisson scored for Toronto, but Lettieri sealed the deal by beating Vanecek for the third time in the game.

Game Highlights: Marlies 5 vs. Hammers 4 (SO)