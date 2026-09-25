In the season preview episode of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli go player by player to tee up the 2026-27 Maple Leafs campaign.
Episode Topics
- Impressions from the Leafs’ two preseason games (1:00)
- Season Preview: Matthew Knies (9:45)
- Season Preview: Auston Matthews (17:15)
- Season Preview: Jack Roslovic (21:00)
- Season Preview: William Nylander + John Tavares (25:30)
- Season Preview: Gavin McKenna (34:15)
- Season Preview: Easton Cowan (38:50)
- Season Preview: Colton Sissons (43:50)
- Season Preview: Nick Paul (46:40)
- Season Preview: Teddy Blueger + Brandon Duhaime (49:05)
- Season Preview: Steven Lorentz (53:00)
- Season Preview: Bo Groulx + Zack MacEwen (54:05)
- Season Preview: Darren Raddysh + Morgan Rielly (1:00:30)
- Season Preview: Jake McCabe + Chris Tanev (1:02:30)
- Season Preview: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (1:03:40)
- Season Preview: Andrae, Stecher, Blankenburg (1:04:30)
- Season Preview: Bobrovsky, Stolarz, AA (1:07:50)
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple