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Ahead of Monday’s game against the Sharks, Jim Hiller discussed Artur Akhtyamov’s call-up, Vinni Lettieri’s opportunity, William Nylander’s status, Gavin McKenna’s confidence, and the need to build on the fourth line’s recent performance.

What do you like about Vinni Lettieri, and what are you hoping he can bring tonight?

Hiller: I think we talked about him a little bit in training camp. Really impressed me. It was a funny training camp this year. We kind of split the groups really early. I remember being on the ice with the second group, and he was just working. It really caught my eye right away. I’m sure he wanted to be with the big group and feel like he had a fairer chance of making the team.

Terrific attitude. Skilled, but just his work ethic and his passion really caught me. He’s done a great job for the Marlies, going back to last year’s playoffs.

How important is it for the bottom six, including Lettieri, to chip in some goals?

Hiller: I thought our fourth line, if that’s what you want to call them, had their best game of the season against the Islanders and maybe were our most effective line. To me, that was a really important game from them. We need that game night after night. They gave us the identity we were looking for.

Up above that, we’ve got to build on that, and we’ve got to take our cue from them a little bit. They played a little bit greasier. That’s what we need to do.

What led to Artur Akhtyamov’s call-up today?

Hiller: We’ve got a back-to-back, so he’ll back up the next couple of nights. We’ll give Bob the start tonight, and Stoly will play tomorrow, and they’ll get some rest.

What’s your expectation for Willy Nylander tonight?

Hiller: I’m not sure. We’ll see. He’ll be a game-time decision.

You had a front-row seat to Macklin Celebrini when you were in the division with LA. What have you made of his start and the rise he’s been on?

Hiller: I won’t go too far with it, but he’s a terrific player. It’s easy for everybody to see. What I love is he loves hockey. That’s really clear, and he works hard at it. Of course, the talent is there, but a really terrific player.

What has impressed you about Gavin McKenna as a coach?

Hiller: I’ll just say one: The talent is obvious, but his personality, just the way he carries himself, his quiet confidence. We had a couple of days here of questions, but he’s unflappable. Maybe that’s a word I would use with him.

Just a really great kid who’s on a trajectory. He’s going to have a phenomenal career.

This is McKenna’s first game against Stenberg. Auston was recalling his first game against Laine and the hype around it. Is there a little extra juice in these games, with the first and second picks facing each other?

Hiller: It would be hard to say there isn’t. Gavin would be able to answer that better, but it’s hard to say there’s not going to be a lot of extra emotion and stuff like that.

What Auston would probably say — and all these guys — is that they have a lot of respect for those players. They know what the spotlight’s like. They respect them as players. They’ve played against each other for years.

I don’t think there’s a rivalry, per se. I just think there’s probably more respect going both ways.

The heat has turned up lately. You’ve been around the game a long time and have been here before. How ready were you to deal with this level of scrutiny and the spotlight as head coach?

Hiller: I don’t really feel like I’m dealing with that. I’ve been a head coach before. I’ve had these press conferences. These questions have been asked. We talk about the team, how it’s going, and then we go forward to try to coach the team, win, and make the team better. I feel the exact same way here. I really do.

I’m sure there’s a lot more going on, and trust me, I get some texts. But I’m not part of that. I’m not part of the media, social media, or media at all. For me, it’s really the same.

What’s your sense of Auston Matthews right now? He talked about wanting to set the tone tonight and inject some emotion. How is the captain navigating this stretch?

Hiller: From day one, like I said, I saw him day one of training camp right through. He’s just been our leader. He’s been terrific. I believe that if you asked him, he’s fine, the team’s fine, and everything’s good.

How would you assess Troy Stecher’s season so far?

Hiller: Stech is exactly as advertised. He gives you everything he’s got every night.

Like everybody, our whole team has had great moments and average moments. I would say every player has probably been in that boat. He’s probably had some of that. But he’s a warrior. For an undersized guy like that, he’s a warrior.