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The Toronto Marlies extended their winning streak to three games despite blowing a two-goal lead in Hamilton last weekend.

Brendan Brisson’s hat trick included the game-winner, and his finishing made the difference in the 5-2 victory (two-empty netters).

First Period

Bad blood from the previous game carried over into the start of this encounter. Philippe Myers was made to answer for his altercation with Isaiah George, dropping the gloves with Luke Rowe off the opening faceoff. Once hockey resumed, the Marlies dominated the game.

The fourth line almost connected inside the first minute when Michael Pezzetta whiffed on a chance from the slot after good work from his linemates down low. Further chances for Brendan Brisson and Henrik Rybinski went begging before the Marlies struck inside the three-minute mark; the Hammers made a mess of a defensive-zone exit, and Brisson punished them by scoring bar-down from the top of the circles.

The Marlies continued to carry the play and deservedly doubled their lead inside nine minutes. Quick puck movement from the top line tore the Hamilton defense apart before Brisson finished nicely from the hash marks.

The Marlies thought they extended their lead 30 seconds later. Blake Smith potted a rebound, but the goal was ruled out for goaltender interference, even though Josh Kotai’s contact with Marc Johnstone occurred outside the blue paint.

Borya Valis and Johnstone squandered a pair of chances, but the Marlies held a commanding 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Second Period

The Marlies have struggled in the middle frame early in the season, and this game was no exception.

An exceptional backcheck and defensive play by Ryan Tverberg denied Cam Thiessen a tap-in inside the opening minute. Another defensive breakdown led to a penalty, which Toronto killed off while allowing just one shot.

Hamilton received a second power play courtesy of a needless penalty by Blake Smith. The Hammers couldn’t capitalize with the extra skater, but the Marlies were out of sorts afterward at five-on-five. Myers was caught on the wrong side of his opponent, and Noah Chadwick stumbled on the same play behind the net before Cameron Berg scored on a rebound after a wraparound attempt.

The Marlies’ top line restarted the game and immediately drew a penalty. It was a dire power-play effort, and only an excellent save from Samuel Hlavaj prevented Pierre Engvall from scoring a shorthanded goal.

After absorbing sustained pressure, the Marlies almost reestablished their two-goal lead late in the period against the run of play. Luke Haymes escaped down the left wing and was taken down as he cut across the crease. The sophomore forward was awarded a penalty shot, which Kotai turned aside.

Third Period

The Marlies were on the wrong end of some questionable officiating decisions to begin the final frame. A weak call on Ryan Tverberg was bad enough, but the non-call on Haymes, who was hauled down through the neutral zone, was infuriating. Seconds later, Hamilton tied the game with a power-play tally from Highmore.

Once more, Steve Sullivan threw his first line over the boards after conceding a goal. The Marlies head coach was rewarded when Toronto retook the lead within 30 seconds of the restart. Logan Shaw and Vinni Lettieri did the legwork down low to get the puck to Brisson in the right faceoff dot, where the winger picked his spot to complete his hat trick.

The Marlies managed the lead comfortably for the remainder of regulation. Hlavaj made two key saves on Daniil Prokhorov and Liam Foudy, and his teammates kept the netminder from facing a shot on Hamilton’s second power play of the period. Haymes and Tverberg sealed the victory with empty-net goals in the final minute.

Post-Game Notes

The Marlies swept the weekend series against Hamilton and have won three straight games after losing their season opener. They went 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Brendan Brisson recorded his first professional hat trick, including the game-winning goal. The winger has flown out of the gates this season with seven points (5G/2A) in four games.

After sluggish starts in each of the last two seasons, Logan Shaw has hit the ground running this year. The captain registered four assists in this game, doubling his season point total (1G/7A).

Last season’s MVP, Vinni Lettieri, has opened the year with a four-game point streak (2G/5A). He recorded three assists in this game and is enjoying life on the first line.

Samuel Hlavaj recorded his first win of the season with the Toronto Marlies, stopping 22 of 24 shots.

Vinny Borgesi and Blake Smith made their respective season debuts. If anything, Smith was overly physical in his eagerness to impress. Borgesi’s poise with the puck was evident, just as it was during his short stint at the end of last season.

Injury update: Matthew Barbolini (upper body, week-to-week), Ben Danford (lower body, day-to-day), and Reese Johnson (lower body, day-to-day).

Game Highlights: Marlies 5 vs. Hammers 2