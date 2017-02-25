Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens – Game #61 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-20-12, t-12th in NHL) vs. Montreal Canadiens (32-21-8, 10th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: CBC
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Mon
|Tor
|Points
|72
|68
|Record %
|0.59
|0.567
|Home Winning %
|0.645
|0.583
|Away Winning %
|0.5
|0.535
|Shootout Winning %
|0.5
|0.125
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.18
|0.23
|Shot Differential Per Game
|-0.59
|0.25
|Hits Per Game
|21.2
|24.6
|PIM Per Game
|10.1
|10.3
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|8.1
|10.5
|Goals Per Game
|2.74
|3.1
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.05
|2.32
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.62
|0.7
|Shots Per Game
|29.2
|32.9
|Shots Per Goal
|10.7
|10.6
|Team Shooting %
|0.094
|0.094
|Power Play %
|0.21
|0.231
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.56
|2.87
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|1.77
|2.27
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.69
|0.53
|Shots Against Per Game
|29.84
|32.6
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.67
|11.37
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.086
|0.088
|Penalty Kill %
|0.803
|0.835
|Save %
|0.914
|0.912
|Goals Against Average
|2.53
|2.82
|Shutouts
|4
|4
|Opponent Save %
|0.906
|0.906
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.7
|3.05
|Opponent Shutouts
|6
|2
Who’s Hot
- Connor Brown: three goals in last three games
- Jake Gardiner: six points (two goals, four assists) in last three games
- Nazem Kadri: seven points (five goals, two assists) in last six games
- Auston Matthews: six points (one goal, five assists) in last four games
- Max Pacioretty: eight points (three goals, five assists) in last six games
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak* (Ben Smith) – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Alexey Marchenko
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Martin Marincin
Injured: Mitch Marner, Connor Carrick, *Tyler Bozak (game-time decision)
Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines
Forwards
Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault – Alexander Radulov
Artturi Lehkonen – Alex Galchenyuk – Brendan Gallagher
Paul Byron – Tomas Plekanec – Andrew Shaw
Sven Andrighetto – David Desharnais – Torrey Mitchell
Defencemen
Alexei Emelin – Shea Weber
Andrei Markov – Jeff Petry
Nathan Beaulieu – Nikita Nesterov
Goaltenders
Starter: Carey Price (Confirmed)
Backup: Al Montoya
Scratched: Brian Flynn, Michael McCarron, Greg Pateryn
Injured: None