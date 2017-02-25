Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens – Game #61 Preview & Projected Lines

Oct 2, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (39) battles against Montreal Canadiens forward Arturri Lehkonen (46) during a preseason hockey game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs (28-20-12, t-12th in NHL) vs. Montreal Canadiens (32-21-8, 10th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
Arena: Air Canada Centre
Watch: CBC

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatMonTor
Points7268
Record %0.590.567
Home Winning %0.6450.583
Away Winning %0.50.535
Shootout Winning %0.50.125
Goal Differential Per Game0.180.23
Shot Differential Per Game-0.590.25
Hits Per Game21.224.6
PIM Per Game10.110.3
Opponent PIM Per Game8.110.5
Goals Per Game2.743.1
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.052.32
Power Play Goals Per Game0.620.7
Shots Per Game29.232.9
Shots Per Goal10.710.6
Team Shooting %0.0940.094
Power Play %0.210.231
Goals Against Per Game2.562.87
ES Goals Against Per Game1.772.27
PP Goals Against Per Game0.690.53
Shots Against Per Game29.8432.6
Shots Against Per Goal11.6711.37
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0860.088
Penalty Kill %0.8030.835
Save %0.9140.912
Goals Against Average2.532.82
Shutouts44
Opponent Save %0.9060.906
Opponent Goals Against Average2.73.05
Opponent Shutouts62

Who’s Hot

  • Connor Brown: three goals in last three games
  • Jake Gardiner: six points (two goals, four assists) in last three games
  • Nazem Kadri: seven points (five goals, two assists) in last six games
  • Auston Matthews: six points (one goal, five assists) in last four games
  • Max Pacioretty: eight points (three goals, five assists) in last six games

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

Josh Leivo – Nazem Kadri – Leo Komarov
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak* (Ben Smith) – Connor Brown
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews –  William Nylander
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Alexey Marchenko
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Martin Marincin
Injured: Mitch Marner, Connor Carrick, *Tyler Bozak (game-time decision)

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault – Alexander Radulov
Artturi Lehkonen – Alex Galchenyuk – Brendan Gallagher
Paul Byron – Tomas Plekanec – Andrew Shaw
Sven Andrighetto – David Desharnais – Torrey Mitchell

Defencemen

Alexei Emelin – Shea Weber
Andrei Markov – Jeff Petry
Nathan Beaulieu – Nikita Nesterov

Goaltenders

Starter: Carey Price (Confirmed)
Backup: Al Montoya

Scratched: Brian Flynn, Michael McCarron, Greg Pateryn
Injured: None

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock

Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

