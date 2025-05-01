In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ two consecutive losses to the Senators, the level of concern that’s justified, the media coverage of the series, Auston Matthews’ play through five games, and the lineup decisions ahead of Game 6.
Episode Topics
- How much of the doomerism is justified despite the Leafs‘ 3-2 series lead? (0:30)
- The negative slant to the media coverage of the series from the start (7:10)
- The starting goalie decision for Game 6 (15:15)
- Should Max Pacioretty remain in the lineup, or is it Nick Robertson time? (22:50)
- The pair of coaching calls worthy of criticism through five games (25:00)
- Auston Matthews’ two goals in his last 15 playoff games (36:00)
- Craig Berube’s public messaging throughout the series/ahead of Game 6 (55:50)
