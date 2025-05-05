In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne, Anthony Petrielli, and Alec Brownscombe discuss their final takeaways from the first-round victory over the Senators, the daunting matchup against the Panthers, the areas of the game where the series will be decided, and their series predictions.

Episode Topics

  • Final takeaways from the Leafs‘ series victory over the Ottawa Senators (1:00)
  • What’s the guys’ level of optimism about the Panthers series, and where might the series be decided at five-on-five? (12:00)
  • Navigating “the game within the game” physical war against the Panthers (33:00)
  • Some little-but-big-things that could tip the series/provide a potential edge to the Leafs if they play it right (38:30)
  • The special teams battle between the Panthers’ PK and Leafs‘ PP (44:50)
  • The Game 1 starter conversation/non-conversation (50:00)
  • Craig Berube’s calm and steady leadership behind the bench so far (55:30)
  • Series predictions (1:04:00)

