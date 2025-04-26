“For the most part, I thought we defended extremely well, but when our breakdowns happen, it’s usually from turnovers, and then guys are just scrambling. It’s something we have to look at and have to clean up if we want to continue in the playoffs.” – John Gruden

“My message to the guys is we don’t quit. We play through until the end of Sunday’s game, so that’s what we’re looking to do.” – Logan Shaw

There was much to like about the Toronto Marlies‘ Game 1 performance, and just as much to be frustrated about. John Gruden’s assessment was on the money, as Cleveland generated most of its opportunities from avoidable Marlies turnovers and defensive breakdowns.

The harsh truth is that, like so many encounters against Cleveland, this was a game Toronto should have won. Now, the Marlies are staring down the barrel of elimination as the teams head to the Coca-Cola Coliseum for Game 2 on Saturday.

First Period

The Marlies quietened a large Cleveland crowd with a strong, solid start to the game. When the Monsters mustered their first offensive foray at the six-minute mark, Toronto responded by scoring in transition 30 seconds later.

Alex Nylander blocked a shot from Denton Mateychuk, freeing possession for Nick Abruzzese. The latter stormed up the ice before delivering the puck back into the wheelhouse of Nylander, who ripped a one-time shot from the top of the left circle by Jet Greaves.

As has been the case so often this season, the Marlies quickly gave away a goal shortly after scoring. It took less than 90 seconds for Cleveland to tie the game, as they struck at 4v4 following a media timeout.

On a 1v1 situation off the rush, Marshall Rifai didn’t get himself in the lane to block the shot from Mateychuk and was second-best in the battle for the rebound as the same Monsters player swept the puck in after Dennis Hildeby, who seemed a little surprised by the trajectory of the initial shot and left a juicy rebound right in front of the net.

Hildeby responded with two huge saves to keep the game tied. Rocco Grimaldi would’ve put Cleveland ahead from the restart if not for Hildeby’s shoulder stop. Cole Clayton was then robbed from the slot by the big Swedish netminder.

Toronto created some good looks on the power play, but at five-on-five, the Marlies came closest to restoring the lead. Topi Niemelä’s blast from the right circle was stopped, but the better opportunity fell to his compatriot. Mikko Kokkonen couldn’t bury a chance from the slot following a swift 3v2 rush.

Second Period

If Toronto edged the first period in terms of generating scoring chances and possession, Cleveland held the upper hand in the middle frame. The Marlies didn’t help their own cause as their breakouts became sloppy.

One turnover from Luke Haymes wasn’t punished by Roman Ahcan, who fired wide at the seven-minute mark. Hildey then produced four excellent saves on Trey Fix-Wolansky, Grimaldi, Mikael Pyyhtiä, and Gavin Brindley to hold off the Cleveland onslaught.

After killing a penalty at the midway point of the game, the Marlies began to turn the tide and finished the period wth impetus. Logan Shaw and Abruzzese went close as the Marlies started to win battles down low and create traffic in front.

On the next shift, Haymes rattled a shot against the crossbar as the Monsters were beginning to wilt under pressure. Robert Mastrosimone fired wide from the slot, Nylander couldn’t capitalize on two similar Grade-A chances, and neither could Joseph Blandisi.

Third Period

The third period was not short on action or drama.

Inside the opening 90 seconds, Mateychuk looked set to score a second if not for a quality glove by Hildeby.

The Marlies didn’t heed the warning and gave up a go-ahead goal with four minutes on the clock. It was a complete scramble defensively, and although Hidleby stopped Luca Del Bel Belluz, he couldn’t do much about Guillaume Richard from scoring on the rebound.

A key turning point arrived three minutes later. Alex Steeves led a 2v1 and chose to shoot. It was the correct option, but the puck thundered off the post and away to safety.

60 seconds transpired before it was 3-1 Cleveland. The Monsters scored with a cross-slot one-timer on the power play as the PK was easily split through the seam. Luca Pinelli insurance marker left the Marlies with 11:38 in regulation to find at least two goals.

The Marlies were forced to kill a second penalty to remain in the game, but a comeback appeared unlikely. Toronto recorded a single shot through 16 minutes until their MVP turned the dial to 11.

It required a little help from Cleveland and Madison Bowey, specifically. Bowey rugby tackled Steeves down low, which, remarkably, the officials were about to let go until Bowey then removed Steeves’ helmet and threw punches.

A trademark one-time blast from Steeves on the power play drew Toronto within one goal with 3:11 remaining.

Hildeby headed to the bench as the clock ticked down and Toronto laid siege to the home team’s goal. From the right wall, Steeves threw the puck toward the backpost in the direction of Shaw, and there may have been a deflection off Bowey (fitting, if so), but the puck found its way into the net as Toronto tied the game with 49 seconds remaining.

A late slashing penalty called on Reece Johnson meant Toronto began overtime on the penalty kill.

Overtime

Toronto’s penalty kill was excellent, limiting Cleveland to three long-range efforts, which Hildeby dealt with.

A mistake by William Villenueve presented the Monsters with a 2v1, but Hildeby stepped up to deny Pinelli. The warning shot across the bows wasn’t heeded by the Marlies.

Dylan Gambrell should have won the game from the slot when behind the Marlies’ defense. His miss didn’t matter, as Toronto was in full panic mode defensively. Mateychuk’s point shot was deflected wide by Bowey, but the puck came out perfectly to the other side of the net via the backboards to Pinelli, who had a tap-in to win the game.

Add it to the list of ways Toronto has found to lose to Cleveland in the last few years, except this one matters much more.

Game 2 goes Saturday at 4:00 pm ET in Toronto. The resilience spoken about all season has to come to the fore if the Marlies want to stay alive in this series.

Post Game Notes

– Matthew Barbolini, Luke Haymes, Reese Johnson, Borya Valis, William Villeneuve, and Cade Webber all made their professional playoff debuts in this game.

– There were interesting lineup decisions by John Gruden. I think he may have a change of heart on Saturday and bring in Ryan Tverberg and/or Roni Hirvonen if he’s available.

Whoever plays, the Marlies must be more clinical in front of goal. They will create enough high-danger scoring chances to win the game. It goes almost without saying that the quantity of defensive breakdowns needs to be cleaned up.

– I didn’t mention it in the recap, but the standard of officiating was atrocious in this game. The decisions went against Toronto for the most part, although I’m not holding the stripes responsible for the loss. The Marlies must be smarter with their decision-making, especially with the stick penalties. That said, what the team is meant to do when rugby tackles aren’t called is beyond me.

– Injury update: Hirvonen (upper body, day-to-day) and Cédric Paré (lower body, week-to-week).

– Game 1 lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Nylander

Valis – Quillan – Steeves

Mastrosimone – Blandisi – Solow

Barbolini – Haymes – Johnson

Defensemen

Kokkonen – Benning

Rifai – Villeneuve

Webber – Niemelä

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Murray

