With the 153rd overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs have grabbed their fourth consecutive forward, selecting 6’4, 180-pound right-shot center/winger Harry Nansi of the Owen Sound Attack.

This is a fifth-round bet on a project prospect with some intriguing raw tools, and notably, the Quebec native was born on September 10, 2007, making him one of the youngest members of the draft class (he won’t turn 18 until the start of the next OHL season and was six days away from missing the 2025 draft cutoff).

Similar to the team’s other fifth-round pick in Will Belle — albeit Nansi has more work to do than Belle on filling out his physical frame — it’s a flyer on a player who has tantalized with his size, competitiveness, work rate, and flashed some playmaking skill at times. It’s also a project prospect with a lot of work to do developing his skating mechanics and overall skill set, limitations that confined him to bottom-six usage in the OHL and capped his overall ice time opportunities in 2024-25 (23 points in 67 games).

Toronto takes twitter/amateur scout darling Harry Nansi. Not quite as high on him as some of my contemporaries, but the appeal is that as he fills out his frame, he could develop into a possession monster. Strong two-way IQ. Competes. Skating needs to improve. #NHLDraft — Brock Otten (@BrockOtten) June 28, 2025

Harry Nansi pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #103 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #63 by THN

Ranked #238 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #85 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #74 by DOBBERPROSPECTS

Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach on Harry Nansi

Leach: Nansi is big, raw, rangy. His skating has to get quicker. His feet have to get better. But he is a kid who really works and competes. He gets to the harder areas.

Harry Nansi Scouting Report

courtesy of the 2025 Blackbook

There are reasons why Harry Nansi might be considered in the latter stages of the draft. He is a strong forechecker with a long reach to disrupt play and consistently finishes his checks. He often shoulder checks on puck retrievals and has slightly above average vision down low, which helps him find teammates off the cycle. He also, despite not being the best skater, has good straight-line speed, which helps him get in deep quickly on the forecheck. Offensively, he does not offer up much in terms of skill with a limited skill set, poor puck handling, and a lot of offensive inconsistency.

Harry Nansi Video

Harry Nansi Statistics