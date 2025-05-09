In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ drivers of success through two games vs. Florida, the matchup game, the Leafs’ handling of the Panthers’ shenanigans/physicality, the goaltending performances for both teams, and the special teams battle.
Episode Topics
- The Leafs‘ keys to success through the first two games of the series (1:00)
- The Leafs‘ coaching improvement this playoff run over past postseasons (7:40)
- The notable individual performances through two games (12:00)
- How the matchup game between the two teams is playing out so far (18:30)
- The Leafs‘ handling of the Panthers’ shenanigans and physicality (24:30)
- The fallout of the Sam Bennett-Anthony Stolarz incident (33:00)
- The matchup game as the series shifts to Florida (43:30)
- The special teams concerns through two games (48:00)
- Sergei Bobrovsky’s series so far in the Florida net (55:00)
