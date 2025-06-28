With the 137th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (acquired from Pittsburgh in the Connor Dewar and Conor Timmins trade), the Maple Leafs have selected 6’4, 219-pound right winger Will Belle from the U.S. National Development Team.



The Leafs are so far sticking with forwards in this 2025 draft, as Belle represents the third consecutive forward taken today. However, Belle is the first winger selected, after centers Tinus Luc Kolbar in the second round and Tyler Hopkins in the third round.

Belle was not ranked on all of the draft lists, but those who ranked him generally projected him around this range. McKeen’s Hockey ranked Belle 121st, Draft Prospects Hockey had him 88th, and Recruit Scouting had him 164th. Non-stars on the USNTDP are usually mid-round draft picks; whatever flaws there may be in their games, their pedigree and talent that landed them in the USNTDP are often too good not to take a flier on. In Belle’s case, the talent is his physicality and size.

Born in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Belle actually lived in China for the first eight years of his life, where he began playing hockey until his father’s work brought the family back to the United States. From there, Belle lived in Boston before attending the famed hockey boarding school Shattuck’s St. Mary’s for grade eight. After that, he was off to the National Team.

Belle’s statistics this season with the USNTDP were nothing special, scoring under 0.4 points per game, but his size and heavy style project well to North American professional hockey. Scouting reports of Belle emphasize how he leverages his frame to be a menace retrieving pucks. Here’s a snippet from the Elite Prospects Draft Guide:

In William Belle’s best games with the NTDP, he bordered on unstoppable. A hard-hitting forechecker, he launched himself into opponents, forcing steals and pushing the breakout back. He was also a determined defensive player, working hard to get above the puck and push the attack wide.

Belle is a big and strong kid, and when paired with a great motor and compete level, there is enough to like. He also played a substantial role on the penalty kill for the USNTDP this season, and that’s another useful skill for a player looking to carve out a depth role in the NHL.

Several scouting reports highlight glimmers of playmaking potential, including this excerpt from The Hockey Writers:

“Another area where Belle has shown promise is in his playmaking. While at times he may give up the puck too quickly, on other occasions, he spotted teammates while on the forecheck, connected with cross-ice passes, and slipped pucks through defenders for scoring chances. He has also demonstrated his ability to take pucks off the wall, attack the middle, and utilize east-west movement.”

How far along Belle’s passing abilities can come will likely determine whether Belle has a fourth-line ceiling should he even reach the NHL, or whether he can grow into something more. To reach the NHL at all, he will need to improve his skating, pace, and general skill level.

Belle will develop those skills further at the University of Notre Dame, where he will enroll this fall after completing his stint with the NTDP. At face value, that’s a good fit for Belle, as the Irish have cultivated straight-line, hard-working forecheck players as their program identity. The Leafs have generally shown an affinity for such prospects in recent years, signing Alex Steeves and Max Ellis as undrafted free agents out of Notre Dame.

6-foot-4 William Belle (Toronto's fifth-round pick) says he models his game around Tom Wilson. He wants to be a tough and mean player to play against. — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) June 28, 2025

Will Belle pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #121 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #117 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Ranked #88 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Will Belle Scouting Report

courtesy of the 2025 Blackbook

Belle has a great frame at 6’4 and is built like a tank. However, he is limited by a lack of skill. He has below-average hands, which limit his ability to make plays as he too often bobbles pucks. He lacks creativity and vision, defaulting to an outside power move that is too often unsuccessful. He has a heavy shot but lacks the accuracy to be dangerous. With limited offensive potential, Belle needs to be harder to play against than he is. For a player with his frame, Belle does not finish enough hits or is not otherwise mean enough. The tools are attractive, but it is uncertain how he can make his game translate.

Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach on Will Belle

Leach: He is a big body with a unique background. It is a unique situation where he came from. He can skate extremely well. He has a passion for the game. He knows what he is. I think he is willing to do what it takes. He wants to just get at it. His size is a big factor, and he skates extremely well. He is a very competitive, hard-working kid.

General Manager Brad Treliving on Will Belle

Treliving: Enthusiastic kid. We had a chance to spend some time. We brought a few of those kids up here after the combine. As [Mark Leach] said, it is a unique background. Pretty passionate guy. He’s an interesting guy to talk to. He has a lot of energy, and we liked the time we spent with him, for sure.

Will Belle on his NHL role models

Belle: A player I play like right now would be Miles Wood, but I think I can turn into a Tom Wilson-type player. It’s the power forward style of hockey that he plays, the simplicity of it, and that edge he has to him — the meanness. I feel I can bring that. It is what makes me effective and helps my team win. The meanness aspect of it — I am here to win, I am here to help my team, and I don’t care who you are, I am going to be in your face. That is just how I’m wired. That is how I play.

