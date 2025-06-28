With the 185th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs have selected 6’4, 196-pound right-shot defenseman Rylan Fellinger.

The Wawa, Ontario native has spent the past two seasons in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds, producing just 11 points in 122 games. The Leafs should be very familiar with the player after they signed his teammate, Blake Smith, as an undrafted free agent back in April.

This marks the fourth out of five Leafs picks so far who stand 6’3 or taller. Before the draft, Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach made no secret about the fact that he likes size — particularly on defense — and clearly, he is sticking to his word; as is Brad Treliving, who has been looking to make the team, particularly the defense, bigger and tougher at all levels since the day he was hired as GM.

Of all the players drafted by the Leafs to this point, it’s probably fair to suggest this one is the biggest project of all, considering Fellinger’s very meagre point totals.

The Wawa, Ontario native played his minor midget season for the Soo Jr. Greyhounds. Fellinger was the Firebirds’ 13th-round pick (255th overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and was listed at 6’3 at the time. When Flint signed him, the Firebirds’ head scout, Mike Oliverio, said the following:

“They say you earn your job in training camp, and that’s exactly what Rylan did. He made it difficult for us not to sign him. Rylan thinks defense first and is a big-body defender who competes hard and will support the offense. He simplifies the game by moving the puck north quickly. His strength is disrupting the opposing team’s offense using his reach and his ability to take away time and space.”

Not much has changed or evolved with his game, but taking a swing on a 6’4 right-handed defenseman at this stage in the draft is an understandable choice. As we just saw with Brandon Carlo, big righties are always in high demand, and if they happen to pan out, they cost a lot to either keep or acquire — even the defense-first ones who don’t produce a ton.

Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Leach on Rylan Fellinger

Leach: Fellinger is big and rangy. He has a long reach. He moves the puck. He is willing to really get involved. He plays a two-way game. He is a big body who can move. His game is simple; he moves it well and closes fast. He likes to defend and box people out. He is just a pretty big, strong kid for his age. As time goes on with him, he is just going to have to work on his game a little bit.

Rylan Fellinger Video

Rylan Fellinger Statistics