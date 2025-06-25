In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli tee up the Maple Leafs’ 2025 offseason with a preview of the draft, the unrestricted free agency pool, and the Matthew Knies and John Tavares contract negotiations.
Episode Topics
- Whether a Mitch Marner sign-and-trade or rights deal is a real possibility, and the prospect of Marner walking out the door for free (1:00)
- The silver linings of Marner likely leaving Toronto (12:45)
- The John Tavares contract negotiation, and whether it’s really hit a roadblock (16:45)
- The Much Ado About Nothing with the “why isn’t Matthew Knies signed to a new contract yet” conversation (29:00)
- Previewing the Maple Leafs‘ six-selection 2025 draft (37:00)
- The Leafs‘ ability to be players in the trade market and some possible targets (49:00)
- UFA Targets: Brad Marchand (56:00)
- UFA Targets: Aaron Ekblad (1:03:00)
- Other UFA Targets: Nikolaj Ehlers, Connor Brown, Reilly Smith, Anthony Beauvillier, Pius Suter, Anthony Mantha, Andrei Kuzmenko, Brandon Saad, Andrew Mangiapane, and Brandon Tanev (1:14:00)
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple