The thrill ride that was the 2016-17 Maple Leafs season is now over and it’s time to decide on the goal of the year.

We could’ve held voting on Auston Matthews’ best goal or Mitch Marner’s best assist and those would’ve been difficult enough decisions on their own, but we did our best to narrow a list of over 250 Leafs goals down to 20 eye-popping stunners for you to choose from.

Each voter can select five goals in the poll below. All 20 goals are available in the YouTube playlist below. The order of the YouTube playlist matches the order of the poll options.

2016-17 Maple Leafs: Goal of the Year Candidates