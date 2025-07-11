In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ summer moves so far and the work still to be done by Brad Treliving this offseason.
Episode Topics
- The Nicolas Roy return for Mitch Marner, and Roy’s potential impact/role in the Maple Leafs‘ lineup (1:20)
- The Matthew Knies contract and Knies’ development going forward (13:50)
- The Matias Maccelli acquisition and Maccelli’s potential fit/impact in Toronto (27:45)
- The Leafs‘ minor signings: Dakota Mermis & Michael Pezzetta (43:30)
- Brad Treliving’s possible moves going forward, including the names up in the air — David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson (52:20)
- The Leafs‘ possible lineup with the current personnel (1:03:00)
- Possible names of interest still available in the FA and trade markets: Jack Roslovic, Evan Rodrigues (1:07:50)
