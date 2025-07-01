The Maple Leafs’ first signing of UFA day is a minor one, as they’ve inked depth forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year contract.

The Toronto native is signed at a fully buriable number at $788k AAV, so if he ends up passing through waivers onto the Marlies, there is no cap cost associated with his contract. The second year on the contract probably increases the odds that Pezzetta will clear if waived.

The 27-year-old went pointless in 25 games last season in Montreal as a 13th forward who sat for long stints of healthy scratches and only played 5:56/game on average when in the lineup, although it was his first NHL season where he came out ahead in the underlying five-on-five numbers. He spent some time on a line with Jake Evans and Joel Armia when in the lineup, particularly in January during Emil Heineman’s injury. He hasn’t played a role on the penalty kill at the NHL level.

Pezzetta does have one seven-goal, 15-point season to his name (in 63 games) as he achieved some modest offensive success primarily on a line with Chris Tierney and Alex Belzile back in 2022-23.

Pezzetta fought twice in 25 games in 2024-25, and he has multiple seasons of five-plus fights on his NHL card, including this bout with Ryan Reaves in April 2024:

Pezzetta stands 6’1, 219, but he has the courage to step in against the mutants of the league (that was his second career fight vs. Reaves, whom he fought in New York as well). Among players with 20 or more games played last season, Pezzetta led the NHL in hits per 60 (29.52) and has generally been at or near the top of the category since entering the league.

Speaking of Reaves, he likely won’t be on the NHL roster again at $1.35 million for one more season, and Brad Treliving still likes this element in some shape or form around the roster. Extra NHL bodies who can step in for spot duty, are understanding of/unaffected by long stretches of press box time (or the yo-yo life of a tweener), and provide some energy over a long 82-game grind are sensible to have around, assuming the coach doesn’t take too much of a shining to the player and go overboard with it.