The Toronto Marlies advance in four games after a triple OT winner from Justin Holl, a scouting report on soon-to-be Leaf Calle Rosén, Toronto businesses benefit from Leafs playoff run, and more in the links.

Marlies advance to Round 2 on triple OT winner from Justin Holl (MLHS)

This Friday night marathon at the Ricoh featured two goals through five periods of play but should and would have been won in regulation — “We played as good of a 60 minutes as we have all season,” said Sheldon Keefe — if not for a spectacular performance from MacKenzie Blackwood between the pipes for Albany.

A scouting report on Calle Rosén (MLHS)

Rosén is a modern two-way defenseman, very mobile and great at transporting the puck. I remember talking to one of his junior coaches a few years back and he called him “Coffey” due to his mobility and puck moving skills. He was a pretty big talent early on, but he needed some seasoning on the lower levels to see his game mature. He has taken really big steps in his development these past two seasons and looks ready to compete for a spot in the NHL.

Report: Calle Rosén to sign with the Leafs after World Championships (MLHS)

Swedish outlet The Expressen is reporting that 23-year-old Swedish defenceman Calle Rosén will sign with the Maple Leafs after the conclusion of the World Championships. The report comes on the heels of the news on Wednesday, broken by The Athletic, that the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks are the two frontrunners for Rosén’s services. Nothing is official at this time, with The Expressen reporting that a contract won’t be finalized until after the World Championships wrap up in late May.

Should the Maple Leafs keep Tyler Bozak? (Sportsnet)

Speaking on the Sportsnet Hot Stove with Dan Riccio and David Singh, Gare Joyce believes that while Bozak exceeded expectations and has a favourable contract to trade away, parting ways with the centreman could depend on who the Leafs value in their farm system. “Whether you tie your wagon to him is something where you’re going to have to look down in your system and say ‘how long do we need him to hold down a position before someone in development is going to step in? I don’t know what the market for him would be out there. It’s so hard to project at this point.”

Odd and Interesting Numbers from the Leafs’ 2016-17 Season (PPP)

Toronto was, as ever, the highest-event team in the NHL. Sometimes this is described as “pace.” In terms of 5v5 events per 60 minutes, Toronto was first in the NHL by quite a bit (120.01 CF + CA per 60.) The gap between the first place team and the second (Dallas) is bigger than the gap between second and fifth (Arizona.) There are both good (Pittsburgh, who are 3rd) and terrible (the Coyotes) high-pace teams, so it’s not to say this is necessarily good or bad; it’s a combination, in that the Leafs had elite offence and porous defence. But if you’re wondering whether these Leafs were the most action-packed team you’ve seen lately, the math bears that out.

Maple Leafs sign ‘spunky’ Grundstrom to entry-level deal (Toronto Sun)

“First shift he gets kicked out. He hits some guy from behind. You say ‘darn, that’s not great when you drive all this way’. But he’s tough. He’s a great player, a smart player. To me, he’s like a Brendan Gallagher — spunky. He plays a hard two-way game. He’s a Leo Komarov type of player.” Grundstrom appreciated the hard-hitting Komarov reference but said, “I also like to play with the puck. I’m a hard-working forward who scores some goals here and there.”

Toronto businesses got boost during Leafs’ return to playoffs (The Globe)

According to consumer data provided by Interac for the Leafs’ six playoff game nights relative to those same dates in 2014-16 (when the Leafs weren’t in the playoffs), combined spending with Interac Debit and Interac Flash at Toronto-area bars rose 27 per cent, fast-food merchants saw a 41-per-cent bump, and wine and liquor stores felt a 49-per-cent increase. Meanwhile, the number of transactions in bars, fast food restaurants and beer, wine and liquor stores rose 26 per cent, 34 per cent, and 38 per cent, respectively, on game nights.

Playoff Buzz: Rangers, Capitals try to get even (NHL.com)

The Rangers wasted a terrific goaltending performance by Henrik Lundqvist in Game 1, losing 2-1 on a fluke goal by Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson late in the third period. The Rangers need more from some of their top offensive players, and as NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen reports, center Derek Stepan said Friday he includes himself in that group. As good as Lundqvist was in Game 1, Ottawa’s Craig Anderson was the winning goaltender, making 34 saves. NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin writes that Anderson’s teammates feel he has been underrated for most of his career.