A scouting report on Calle Rosén

A quick update on defenceman Calle Rosén, who is set to sign an entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in the coming weeks according to reports out of Sweden on Friday.

Uffe Bodin of hockeysverige.se provides MLHS with the following information:

Calle Rosén is a modern two-way defenseman, very mobile and great at transporting the puck. I remember talking to one of his junior coaches a few years back and he called him “Coffey” due to his mobility and puck moving skills. He was a pretty big talent early on, but he needed some seasoning on the lower levels to see his game mature. He has taken really big steps in his development these past two seasons and looks ready to compete for a spot in the NHL. One reason for concern has been his injuries this season. He has suffered a few concussions and that has hampered his game a bit. I think he’ll need some seasoning in the AHL to get used to the game on your side of the pond. If he can adapt to the North American game, he could be a good fit with the Leafs.

Leafs fans are hoping to get a peek at Rosen at the upcoming World Championships from May 5-21, but he’ll need to make the team first. With six NHL defencemen (Ekman-Larsson, Hedman, Stralman, Klingberg, Brodin and Edler) now committed to playing for Sweden at the tournament, there is room for one more defenceman on the final roster and the 23-year-old Rosen is in a battle with a few other blue liners for the spot, including Vaxjo partner Philip Holm.

Whether he makes the team or not, it looks like the Leafs have quickly gotten down to work shoring up their defensive depth this offseason.

