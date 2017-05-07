With the Nashville Predators advancing to the Western Conference Final today, the Maple Leafs draft position for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in Chicago has been officially set at 17th overall.

A brief history of the 17th overall draft selection:

History of the 17th overall pick, 2000-2016

Draft17th pickGPPts
2016Dante Fabbro
2015Kyle Connor205
2014Travis Sanheim
2013Curtis Lazar18039
2012Tomas Hertl249124
2011Nathan Beaulieu22560
2010Joey Hishon132
2009David Runblad11325
2008Jake Gardiner407163
2007Alexei Cherepanov
2006Trevor Lewis506113
2005Martin Hanzal628326
2004Marek Schwarz (G)6
2003Zach Parise830661
2002Boyd Gordon706161
2001Carlo Colaiacovo470157
2000Alexei Mikhnov2

It’s not an outstanding list, but the history of pick #17 between 2000-2012 includes eight NHL players out of 11 picks (excluding Alexei Cherepanov). There is one star player on the list in Zach Parise, who was taken in an exceptional draft year (2003). There is a good NHL defenceman in Jake Gardiner, while Carlo Colaiacovo also had some good years early in his career and had the potential for more if not for injuries. There is also a pair of depth forwards who had long NHL careers on the list in Trevor Lewis and Boyd Gordon, and a few reasonably productive middle-six forwards in Tomas Hertl and Martin Hanzal.  It remains to be seen what he becomes, but 2015 pick Kyle Connor destroyed the Big-10 in his draft plus-one season and had a good rookie year in the AHL in 2016-17, a season which included a 20-game stint in the NHL.

Based on Canuck Army’s aggregated draft rankings from late March, which consolidates ten of the most prominent publicly available draft lists, here is a look at the bottom half of the first round (here are the full rankings with player writeups):

We’ll dive into a number of these prospects over the coming six weeks as we prepare for the 2017 draft. For now, have your say below:

SHARE
Previous article2017 World Championships Recap: William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Miro Aaltonen in action on Days 2 and 3
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast).Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR