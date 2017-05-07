With the Nashville Predators advancing to the Western Conference Final today, the Maple Leafs draft position for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in Chicago has been officially set at 17th overall.

A brief history of the 17th overall draft selection:

History of the 17th overall pick, 2000-2016

Draft 17th pick GP Pts 2016 Dante Fabbro 2015 Kyle Connor 20 5 2014 Travis Sanheim 2013 Curtis Lazar 180 39 2012 Tomas Hertl 249 124 2011 Nathan Beaulieu 225 60 2010 Joey Hishon 13 2 2009 David Runblad 113 25 2008 Jake Gardiner 407 163 2007 Alexei Cherepanov 2006 Trevor Lewis 506 113 2005 Martin Hanzal 628 326 2004 Marek Schwarz (G) 6 2003 Zach Parise 830 661 2002 Boyd Gordon 706 161 2001 Carlo Colaiacovo 470 157 2000 Alexei Mikhnov 2

It’s not an outstanding list, but the history of pick #17 between 2000-2012 includes eight NHL players out of 11 picks (excluding Alexei Cherepanov). There is one star player on the list in Zach Parise, who was taken in an exceptional draft year (2003). There is a good NHL defenceman in Jake Gardiner, while Carlo Colaiacovo also had some good years early in his career and had the potential for more if not for injuries. There is also a pair of depth forwards who had long NHL careers on the list in Trevor Lewis and Boyd Gordon, and a few reasonably productive middle-six forwards in Tomas Hertl and Martin Hanzal. It remains to be seen what he becomes, but 2015 pick Kyle Connor destroyed the Big-10 in his draft plus-one season and had a good rookie year in the AHL in 2016-17, a season which included a 20-game stint in the NHL.

Based on Canuck Army’s aggregated draft rankings from late March, which consolidates ten of the most prominent publicly available draft lists, here is a look at the bottom half of the first round (here are the full rankings with player writeups):

We’ll dive into a number of these prospects over the coming six weeks as we prepare for the 2017 draft. For now, have your say below: