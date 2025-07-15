New Maple Leafs defenseman Henry Thrun (who will wear #3) discussed the trade to Toronto, the areas for improvement in his game, and his excitement about playing in a big market.

What do you remember about your first NHL goal, which came against the Maple Leafs?

Thrun: It was a pretty exciting moment, scoring your first NHL goal, especially in a city like Toronto.

It was a pretty bizarre moment. I think the game was out of hand at that point. We needed someone to go on the power play. The power-play coach came bombing down the bench and told me to go out.

There were some guys out there, and I didn’t want to take their spot. I just went out in the middle. I think it was Granlund who found me, and I was able to get a stick on it.

I was pretty excited about it. It was a tough game for it to come in, but it was a pretty exciting moment. It was awesome.

What did you know about playing in Canada and about Toronto as a franchise before the trade?

Thrun: I grew up in the Boston area. I knew the Boston-Toronto rivalry and the history between them in the playoffs, knowing how electric a hockey market it is. There have been a lot of summer tournaments and weekends back in youth hockey spent in the Toronto area.

I am a little familiar with the area, but not too much. I am excited to explore it and learn the city, the fans, and most importantly, get rolling with the team. Hopefully, we can win some games.

Were you expecting the trade to happen at all? Did it come as a complete surprise?

Thrun: It was a total surprise. I was watching a movie — Top Gun — and got a call from Mike Grier. He broke the news to me. It was definitely surprising.

When he told me where I was traded, it was a nice way for the phone call to wrap up, knowing I was going to a city like Toronto, and knowing the history and success the team has had in the last couple of years, with the end goal still in sight. There is more to push for.

It was definitely pretty exciting to hear where I was going to end up.

What have you heard from your new GM about your future role with the Leafs?

Thrun: There have been no major conversations yet. I am just getting my feet wet and getting welcomed in the last couple of days. It is a new experience, getting traded for the first time as an active pro player. I am trying to figure it out. I am sure I will get more information as the week goes on.

Is there a part of your game you are hoping to develop further to make yourself a mainstay on a competitive Leafs blue line going forward?

Thrun: For me, an aspect of my game that hasn’t truly shone yet at the NHL level is my ability to move the puck. That was my calling card in junior and in college.

Playing in San Jose, I was very fortunate to get a chance to break in there, play a bunch of games, and play a bunch of minutes. At times, it was a little challenging to be put in positions to move the puck and get involved. There was a lot of defending.

I was able to get some experience with that, but I am excited to be a two-way defenseman. I think I am reliable in most situations on the ice. That is one of my best assets — versatility, and being able to be used on special teams and up and down throughout the lineup.

There is a lot I still want to show and prove.

Why do you think it didn’t work out in San Jose? What was the biggest lesson you learned over your years as a Shark?

Thrun: With the way the organization has been moving, they wanted to add some veteran experience on the blue line. It came down to a numbers game. That was sort of the situation and what I was handed. Once I was told, I was like, “Great. Let’s move on.” I am excited to join Toronto.

That situation is in the past. It is something I am grateful for. I was able to learn how to be an NHLer, how to defend at the NHL level, and what it takes to be reliable. It is something I feel grateful for, but there are steps I want to be able to take moving forward here.

When you were a kid growing up in the Boston area, what was your level of fandom for the Bruins? Which players did you look up to most as a kid?

Thrun: As much as I hate to say it, I was a Bruins fan growing up, just having that market nearby and being a big fan of the sport in general. It was hard not to cheer for them.

I was always a big Chara fan, with him being a defenseman and one of the leaders on the team. He was a mainstay year in and year out for them. He was a guy I was fortunate enough to meet and skate with. He is a first-class human and a first-class player. He was a guy I was always a fan of growing up.

When did you skate with Chara?

Thrun: It would’ve been in the summer… I can’t put a number on it. He must have been a free agent, and we were skating through the summer, running some drills. He actually ran a lot of the drills, which was pretty cool, to get some defensive work in with him.

Do you have any pre-existing relationships with anybody in the Leafs organization?

Thrun: I know Cade Webber a little bit from playing in the prep school New England league when we were both in high school. I know him a little bit. That is really it. I know Marshall Rifai from college, having played with him at Harvard.

Did you get to know Timothy Liljegren well in San Jose last season? Did he tell you anything about what to expect in Toronto?

Thrun: Tim and I sat pretty close to each other in the locker room. We lived basically in the same building. I saw him a lot and spent a lot of time with him. I was a big fan of his. He is a good dude.

I got to hear a little bit about Toronto, how passionate the fans are, and how first-class of an organization it is. It is something I’ve only heard good things about. I am excited to see it all firsthand and experience it.