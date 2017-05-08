Day 4 World Championship highlights, Gauthier out long-term, Pens vs. Caps Game 6, and more in the links.

Surgery takes Frederik Gauthier out of Marlies playoffs (Toronto Sun)

The hit into the boards was a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct to defenceman Jake Dotchin, a play the Marlies say is under league review. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Gauthier will have surgery for a lower body injury in a few days. “Freddy is looking at a lengthy recovery, probably up to six months,” Keefe said Monday after practice with Game 3 looming Tuesday night at Ricoh Coliseum. “It’s a terrible loss, for Freddy and for us. He’s been playing as good hockey as I’ve seen, especially now that he’s been skating, the extra speed he has been bringing.”

Leafs C Gauthier (LBI) out up to six months (TSN)

With Brian Boyle slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July, Toronto’s only option under contract right now for that spot is Ben Smith. The Leafs signed Smith, who is eligible to be exposed in this summer’s expansion draft, to a one-year deal last week. “Obviously this will affect [Gauthier]’s summer, his training, and his push for next season as well, so for the Leaf organization it’s a blow too,” Keefe said. “Very unfortunate situation, but these situations do happen. Freddy is going to have to heal up quickly and put the work into being ready when he gets through this process.”

Matt Martin – 2016-17 Player Review (MLHS)

The Leafs fought a total of 25 times this season – tied for 13th in the NHL – with Martin contributing 13 of those bouts. What’s fascinating about that stat: In the past, Mike Babcock teams have been consistently at the bottom of the league in the fights category. Perhaps this speaks to Ken Holland’s vs. Lou Lamoriello’s philosophies about the role of fighting in the game; in Anaheim, Babcock’s teams fought a slightly below average amount. It certainly has something to do with team construction as well.

Dale Hawerchuk Q&A: Jets vs. Leafs, solving McDavid, dangers of speed (Sportsnet)

Toronto! They had a great year. Got their mojo and ran with it. And when you have it, you have to make hay. It’s harvest time. Bring it in. Because you never know what’s going to happen next year. You get into injuries, guys have off years, goaltending issues. So, to me, Toronto and Winnipeg were on opposite ends of the spectrum. One found their mojo, the other didn’t.

5 Keys: Capitals at Penguins, Game 6 (NHL.com)

After losing Game 5, the Penguins altered their lines during the morning skate Monday. The most notable change was the reformation of the ‘HBK’ Line of Nick Bonino centering left wing Carl Hagelin and right wing Phil Kessel. That line was used early in Game 2 before the Penguins moved Kessel back to right wing next to center Evgeni Malkin. The HBK Line was effective against the Capitals in the second round in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when it scored each of the Penguins’ four goals in a series-deciding 4-3 overtime win in Game 6.

William Nylander meets an old friend at the IIHF World Championships: Nick Schmaltz of Team USA (PPP)

“William and I were first and second in the league points that season, so we dominated a lot. He is the best linemate I’ve had, but above all it was a fun time we had together in Chicago. We hung out together all the time and found the fun things to do off the ice. He became one of my closest friends.”

Landeskog preys on Nick Schmaltz, lands late hit from blindside (Puck Daddy)

There are a few differences between this hit and the one thrown on Marchand, and even evidence to suggest that Landeskog learned something from the sanctioning he received for that headshot last season. Because while he arrives from the blindside with an intent to punish Schmaltz for his free opportunity at goal, his angle takes him on a direct line through the American’s chest. It was deemed that Landeskog’s principle point of contact on Marchand was the head. Still, it’s a late hit and an unnecessary one from Landeskog, who quite clearly took advantage of a vulnerable opponent.

Day Four IIHF World Championships Highlights

Monday Practice: Sheldon Keefe