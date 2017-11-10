Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Air Canada Centre | TV: TSN4 | Radio: Fan 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on the evolution of sports science as it relates to injuries:

The bus driver used to sharpen the skates and you didn’t get hurt on the ice because you were scared because he’s the medical guy. It was perfect. No one got hurt. No one was on the table, you know? I always bug our guys, “There’s sports science and then there’s Saskatchewan science.” Sometimes I like Saskatchewan science.

Babcock on the Bruins:

Boston is playing well. They’ve got good speed on the back. They’ve got a lot of young kids and they’re playing hard and playing well. It’s going to be a real good test for us. We’ve always had good games against Boston and it should be a lot of fun.

Connor Carrick on Andreas Borgman:

He’s mobile, he’s got good size. Enjoys having the puck on his stick and is good offensively. He’s kind of the modern-day mold for a defenseman — a little bit of everything.

Connor Carrick, after scoring his first of the season vs. Minnesota, on his offensive game:

I think the NHL game opens up when you’re skating well – that’s kind of the beginning for everything. Then you’re able to get your eyes up and start to be deceptive, make some plays, and see what’s out there. If you’re not skating well, the game out there kind of exerts its will on you, instead of the other way around.

Mitch Marner, still looking for his second goal of the season, on his pass-first mentality:

That’s always kind of been a mindset of mine that I’m trying to get rid of right now, but it’s pretty hard when you’ve kind of just been trying to pass your whole life. But it’s getting a little better; reacting a bit more and trying to see the opportunity I have to shoot a bit more You have guys calling for the puck usually on 2on1s and stuff of if a guy is going back door. That’s the stuff that gets in your head a little bit; that’s when the instinct kicks in to try and look for that pass and forget about shooting.

Babcock on Marner’s slow start offensively and what he’s seeing in his game:

Two things: The harder forechecks, the more he has the puck. The harder he tracks and backchecks, the more he has the puck. When you get yourself in a spot like this, you’ve got to work your way out of it. The other thing is how many shots on goal you’re getting and how much you’re around the net. Those are the simple measures. Don’t be overthinking. Don’t leave the rink and think about it. Relax, enjoy yourself, come out here, have energy, play hard. But when you work real hard, you get rewarded.

Matchup Stats

TOR BOS Record 10-7-0 6-5-3 GF/g 3.76 (2nd) 3.08 (15th) GA/g 3.53 (27th) 3.07 (20th) PP% 23.2% (7th)

23.5% (6th) PK% 79.7% (19th) 87.5% (3rd) Shots/g 31.2 (19th) 30.1 (24th) Shots Against/g 32.6 (20th) 30.9(8th) 5v5 CF% 50.88% (11th) 52.42% (7th) 5v5 SV% .899 (30th) .915 (20th) 5v5 SH% 11.4% (1st) 7.6% (20th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Komarov – Kadri – Nylander

Hyman – Marleau – Brown

JVR – Bozak – Marner

Martin – Moore – Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Borgman – Carrick

Scratched: Polak, Gauthier

Injured: Matthews

Boston Bruins Projected Lineup

Forwards

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Heinen – Szwarz – Bjork

Schaller – Nash – Acciari

Beleskey – Kuraly – Debrusk

Defencemen

Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Postma – Miller

Goaltenders

Khudobin

Rask

Injured: Spooner, Krejci, Backes, McQuaid