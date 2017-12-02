Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Rogers Arena | TV: CBC | Radio: SN 590

Game Day Quotes

Mike Babcock on the opportunity to complete a three-game sweep in six days on the road:

No back-to-back makes a huge difference. Our team should be fresh. They should be fresh. It should be a good hockey game. They’re going to make it difficult on you. I think they do a real nice job in the neutral zone and the D zone. It’ll be a good game here tonight.

Babcock on the key to a good start like the team got off to in Edmonton:

I just think the goals went in. Lots of time you play well and the goals don’t go in. It’s just coming out and giving a good effort. I always like to think that if you get out and get some shots on night and spend some time in the o-zone a little bit, that’s a good start.

Babcock on Daniel Sedin, who is getting honoured for his 1,000-point milestone before the game, and his brother, Henrik:

They’ve been stars. They’ve been stars for a long time. Stars as people, probably, first. They’ve been unbelievable in this community and unbelievable for Sweden. Every young guy I’ve ever talked to who played in Vancouver raves about their work ethic, their commitment to the community, the kind of people they are. Obviously, they’ve had unbelievable careers, to say the least. I still believe, power play wise and on the cycle, they’re as good as anybody in hockey. Father time is always going to catch up to you. That’s just the way it is. But they’re still dominant players at this point. I mean, in their last five games, they’ve been on fire. We’re going to have to be aware of them.

Babcock on the team’s improved numbers in the faceoff circle over last year:

It’s a priority for us. You like having the puck versus chasing it. We’d like to get better at it. We don’t think we’re near good enough at it. In saying that, there are lots of parts to it. You need good winger help and all of those things. I think between [Andrew Brewer] and [DJ Smith] they do a real good job in that area.

Babcock on his fond memories of Rogers Arena from the 2010 Olympic win:

The national anthem here, I think, is the best in the NHL just because I like the fans singing. That was one of my favourite parts, obviously. I have lots of fonds memories in Vancouver. I don’t know how they scheduled two weeks of sun during the Olympics, but they did, and that was special. Any time you do something in your own country for your own country is a special, special thing. Especially with great players.

Matchup Stats

TOR VAN Record 17-9-1 12-10-4 GF/g 3.59 (2nd) 2.81 (20th) GA/g 3.00 (15th) 2.85 (10th) PP% 23.8% (5th)

20.8% (13th) PK% 81.8% (12th) 79.3% (18st) Shots/g 31.0 (20th) 29.5 (28th) Shots Against/g 33.7 (27th) 30.8 (9th) 5v5 CF% 50.02% (14th) 48.54% (21st) 5v5 SV% .921 (17th) .929 (10th) 5v5 SH% 10.4% (1st) 7.7% (17th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Brown

Komarov – Kadri – Nylander

Van Riemsdyk – Marleau – Marner

Martin – Moore – Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly – Hainsey

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Borgman – Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Carrick, Soshnikov, Leivo

Injured: Bozak (illness)

Vancouver Canucks Projected Lineup

Forwards

Goldobin – Horvat – Boeser

Sedin – Sedin – Virtanen

Baertschi – Burmistrov – Gagner

Vanek– Grandlund – Eriksson

Defencemen

Edler – Pouliot

Del Zotto – Stecher

Hutton – Tanev

Goaltenders

Markstrom

Nilsson

Injured: Dorsett, Gudbranson, Sutter