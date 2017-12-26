Anthony Petrielli analyzes the Toronto Maple Leafs’ systems on The Leafs Geeks Podcast

On the adjustments the opposition has made to the Leafs since their blazing hot start:

The first thing that is really evident is that teams have adjusted to the Leafs more than anything. They did flip the puck out a lot last year — that’s not completely new to them this year. They loved creating the 50-50 foot races and thrived off of that. Their forwards were really good at creating scoring opportunities off of that. If it’s positioned right and you put a puck off the glass and it’s William Nylander versus whatever defenceman has to turn around and go get the puck, who do you favour in that?

The Bozak line, since the Phil Kessel days, that was their bread and butter play. But teams have really clogged them up. Last year, I think they were able to open up games a lot more frequently. Part of it was the unknown team that maybe didn’t get a lot of respect. Teams went down early — I think Matthews led the league in scoring the first goal of the game. Teams opened up against the Leafs to try to tie it, and that was the Leafs‘ music right there.

Teams just grind them down now. “Even if they do score first, let’s just keep it going and let’s not open it up.” The second you open it up against the Leafs, how many teams would you say can go up against the Leafs opening it up? Tampa, Pittsburgh for sure could open it up and feel okay about themselves. There are not many teams that can really open it up, and now teams are just clogging it up and going, “Let’s make this the most boring game of all time.” They’re young, they make a lot of mistakes still. You see guys on the wrong side of the puck consistently. Their defense doesn’t always make the best reads when they have to make an actual decision as opposed to putting it off the glass and what not.

One funny thing that has happened with the game quietly in the last few years is that teams have completely gotten away from defencemen using their partner and going side-to-side and up the ice. It’s all about turning it up ice immediately and getting right back into the offensive zone. I’m not sure that really plays to the Leafs’ defencemen’s strengths.