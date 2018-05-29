Wendel Clark offers his .02 on when the Leafs should name a captain, Travis Dermott provides a scouting report on Timothy Liljegren, Trevor Moore’s emergence in the Calder Cup playoffs, and more in the links.

Leafs Links

Clark: Leafs can be patient with naming their next captain (TSN1050)

Wendel Clark joined Leafs Lunch to discuss the Leafs‘ lessons from their playoff loss to the Bruins, when and if they should name a captain, and more.

I went through it when we had [a captain] and didn’t have it. We played two or three years not having one. The leadership group in the dressing room always knows. You don’t need letters on the sweater. I know, in Canadian cities especially, I’d prefer not to have it unless you’re ready to have it because, as soon as you put a letter on a person’s sweater or the C, that person has to answer questions about everything, all the time. Right now, those questions are spread throughout the team. No one guy has to be the guy. This guy, if you look at Edmonton, Connor had to deal with not just being the best player in the league at times, but then when he had a slow start and whether he was injured or not injured, he had to answer questions about why they were winning and losing. He’s the focal point because they threw that letter on the sweater. It’s not that he didn’t deserve it, but it’s a lot of pressure answering questions that have nothing to do with the dressing room. I’d like to have a guy, whoever has it, who has some experience and understands what it’s like. That’s what will happen. As soon as you put that letter on, you take a lot of abuse. It’s not that the media or the fans are against you, it’s just that you’re the conduit to the team and it becomes a focal point. You have to be able to handle that in Canadian cities.

Dermott: Dubas hire huge for Leafs organization (Sportsnet 590)

Travis Dermott joined The Good Show on Sportsnet 590, discussing the team’s 9-0 record since he and Andreas Johnsson rejoined the Marlies, his relationship with new Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, and his thoughts on the progress of his young defence partner, Timothy Liljegren.

Dermott on Timothy Liljegren:

The only thing that he needs to keep working on is just getting bigger and stronger. His head for the game could play in the NHL, for sure. He really understands the game and understands that, despite not being the biggest guy, he’s learning ways to defend more efficiently, which is big. I’ve watched him progress through that and it’s pretty impressive. It’s obviously a blast playing with him. He’s such a skilled player and I think his skill is definitely NHL-ready. His speed – he can skate like the wind. He’s a good passer, a good shooter, and he can run a power-play. It’s just — keep getting stronger. Those guys at the next level are fast, skilled, and strong. That was the biggest jump, adapting to that. If he keeps working on that, I can’t see him staying out of that league for much longer.

Dermott on who is flying under the radar as a future NHLer on the Marlies:

We have a lot of players that could play in the NHL, but you look at the roster up there and you’ve got some good players filling roles. It’s hard to squeeze these guys in. But you look at Garret Sparks and Calvin Pickard – they’re both NHL-level goalies, in my mind. They bring it every day. Watching them being here, it feels weird because you think these guys should be up there. But you also look at the Leafs’ goalies and how tremendous they are. There are guys at forward and guys on D that could be playing up there. Given a different opportunity, maybe they’d be there. We’ll see what the future holds for them.

Dermott on Kyle Dubas:

He’s been there right from the start of the pro career. He has been great for me. He’s kind of… I don’t want to say he’s taken me under his wing, because he’s like that with everyone, but he definitely looked after me at the start. He knew that if I needed anything away from the rink or at the rink, he’d always have open ears. Seeing the opportunity that he’s getting moving forward, I think, is going to be great for the organization. I’m excited to be a part of it, especially with him. I think things are looking up, for sure.

Dermott on the motivating factor created by the Marlies being so close to the big club geographically:

You know the eyes are always on you, so you want to come and show it every day. That kind of gives you a training camp feel where you’re trying to impress all the time because, being right down the right, it is not like it’s hard for them to call you up. It is right there and you’re always downtown. It’s always in the back of your mind that you want to show it every single time that you show up to the rink. That is definitely motivation for the guys.

Shanahan was unaware of agreement for Lamoriello to talk to Tavares (NY Post)

Larry Brooks reports that neither Islanders GM Garth Snow or Leafs President Brendan Shanahan were aware of the agreement for Lou Lamoriello to talk to John Tavares about his status ahead of free agency before Lamoriello officially left for the Islanders organization.

The deal between the Islanders and Maple Leafs that allowed Lou Lamoriello to talk with John Tavares even while the exec was still under contract as a senior adviser to Toronto was orchestrated by ownership, Slap Shots has learned. It is believed that neither Islanders’ then-president and apparently still-GM Garth Snow nor the Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan was aware of the agreement. In fact, we’re further told that Snow and coach Doug Weight were kept out of the loop regarding ownership’s talks with Lamoriello while the two men were scouting at the World Championships in Denmark.

Breaking down what Nylander’s second contract should look like (The Athletic)

James Mirtle argues that the Leafs might be looking at $7 million and change to get William Nylander locked in long term.

Trevor Moore changing the conversation with impressive playoff (The Athletic)

“I’ve never been a super fast guy but it’s just something that has happened here as I became a pro. It’s good to have Sheldon’s confidence in me. He believes I can outskate people For sure my speed has been a factor. As a smaller guy, you’ve got to find something, whatever it is,” said Moore.

Zach Hyman writes book on the power of imagination (Sportsnet)

Hyman has published his third children’s book, reports CP.

His latest title, “The Magician’s Secret,” is Hyman’s third. Lovingly illustrated by Joe Bluhm, it’s a paean to the power of imagination — the story of a young boy who is enchanted by his grandfather’s stories which transport him though history.

