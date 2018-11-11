Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, dropping the team to 11-6-0 on the season.

On the team’s good start going for naught:

We didn’t score, and then they came out and did. They got energy. Obviously, the rest is history. It is an unfortunate thing. We didn’t get it done when we had all of those opportunities early. In the end, we end up chasing the game.

On what changed in the second period:

They scored. That’s what I think I just said. Like I said, we were all over them. They get through the first period and nothing has happened, though. I thought we came out and started and they scored. They got energy and they were quicker than us in the second period. I still thought we had a real good start to the third. We got ourselves set up and we took the penalty. We gave up the next, and that was it.

On the damage inflicted by the Patrice Bergeron line:

They really did on the power play. They got a couple on the power play there, for sure. Obviously, they’re a real good line and their power play has really been clicking coming in. It is not the best in the league, but it is moving fast in that direction. You’ve got to give him credit. He’s a good player and he’s playing with good linemates.

On Garret Sparks’ performance in his third start of the season (now 1-2-0 with a .879 save percentage):

I mean, I don’t know. I haven’t looked at the tape. I couldn’t really tell you there. The bottom line is you win together and lose together. Like I said, we got off to a good start. We had everything going the way we wanted. It looked like we were prepared and like we had good energy. In the end, they were better.

On whether he’s happy with the team’s overall road form despite losing their first away game: