After the decision to relieve Craig Berube of his head-coaching duties, GM John Chayka discussed the process behind the decision, the start of his search for a new head coach, whether any players were consulted, and the plan to meet with Auston Matthews.

Chayka’s Opening Statement

Chayka: I just want to start out by thanking Craig Berube and his family for their contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs. I got to spend some time with Craig; he is a great man, a very good coach, and did a lot of good things here. That is not lost on me. I told him myself that I hope to lead with the same class and grace that he did in his time here. Moving forward, we felt that, after reviewing the organization, spending time in the facility, and meeting with staff, this was the right decision for the path ahead. It was an organizational decision. It was not a verdict on Craig’s coaching. I think that stands for itself. We felt this was the right decision at this time.

Q&A on the firing of Craig Berube

You mentioned an organizational shift led to this decision. How would you describe the shift?

Chayka: I’d just say that we didn’t make this decision in a vacuum. This is a bigger picture decision. It is not just about a coach.

Mats and I spent the last 10 days or so meeting with everyone, from the chefs to some of the players to everyone in between. We just feel there are some things we need to change, do better, and be better. That starts with Mats and me at the top, with Keith (Pelley) and the board, aligned on a vision and a path ahead.

What are some of the things the organization can do better and is working toward?

Chayka: I think today is about the coaches, but I still haven’t met with everybody fully. It is not for a lack of effort. It is a big staff and a big team. At the right time, we should have that discussion, but not today.

Did you inform Craig Berube at your meeting, or did you sleep on the decision first?

Chayka: We had some discussions. We met in person. Yesterday, we came to that conclusion.

I’d just say, again, that I have a lot of respect for him and everything he did. Out of that respect, we felt like, when those decisions are made, it is better not to delay. We thought it was the right thing to do at the right time, and we made the decision.

How much did Auston Matthews’ future impact this decision, if at all?

Chayka: None. Zero.

Is the plan to meet with Matthews any more solidified now?

Chayka: Not more solidified. We have had conversations. Again, it was important for me to get a good lay of the land in terms of our internal workings and what we had in place here. We could have a really informed discussion. I wanted to make sure we had all of the knowledge we could possibly have so that when we sit down, we can have the best discussion.

When you get a chance to sit down with Auston Matthews, what do you hope to get out of the meeting?

Chayka: Similar to all of the players, honestly. I know Auston is the captain and a prolific goal-scorer. There is much attention on that for that reason. I understand that.

From my perspective, as I said in my press conference — and it wasn’t just a line — I view the players as our partners. I think we have had really great discussions to date. Sitting in there with Mats — with his background and perspective, sharing notes, experiences, and both sides learning from each other — that is kind of how we view it.

Auston is an accomplished player who is world-class. He wants to align with the vision and the strategy ahead, as do we. I don’t think there is any type of competing interest. I think it is about getting on the same page.

What traits will you be looking for in the next coach?

Chayka: I think out of respect for the process and candidates, I won’t get into that today. It also would then seem like Craig was missing something, which I don’t think would be fair.

We will have a thorough process. It will be a wide search. We’ll take our time. We’ll try to get it right. It is the most critical decision as a General Manager.

How do you want the team to play, regardless of who the coach is?

Chayka: That is a good discussion. Regardless of who the coach is, we should have an organizational vision for how we play, the things we value, and then certainly, through that process, we should be aligned on it.

Again, it is best not to discuss all that today and not to bias the process. We will have a very wide and deep search. There will be people across all varying backgrounds and experiences. Through that, we’ll pick the right leader.

How much did feedback from the players weigh into the decision to part ways with Berube?

Chayka: We did not solicit feedback from the players on the coaching staff at all. The only things I heard about Craig were that they re-emphasized the type of person he is and how much they enjoy being around him. As I know, that has been his credibility as a player and as a coach now. That didn’t weigh in at all.

When you met with Craig Berube, did Craig express an interest in returning next year? Was this a collective decision you both arrived at?

Chayka: No, I think Craig’s heart is in it. That is the kind of guy he is. I think he felt like he had some unfinished business. I think he has a lot of great connections with the players here. It was only a discussion about the path ahead.

If you have Auston Matthews and William Nylander on the team moving forward, would you agree it has to be more of an up-tempo style of play or system than it was?

Chayka: It is tough for me to gauge from the outside.

I’d say Craig’s opinion — and I’d agree with him — is that he tried a lot of different things. Again, it is more about how we want to play as an organization and the types of things we want to value.

Yeah, having the roster fit the coach at the right time in the right way is always an important aspect of it, but I don’t think that was the deciding factor in this decision.

Ideally, when would you like to have a new coach in place?

Chayka: No timeline. Certainly, there are key milestones coming up. Certainly, running an efficient process matters, but we will take our time, do a very wide search, and talk to a lot of people. Ultimately, how that goes — and the quality of the candidates we come to at the time when we do — will dictate a lot of that.

Is NHL experience an important facet of your search, or would you be open to hiring a first-time coach?

Chayka: We are going to start very wide and talk to as many people as we can with varying backgrounds. As a general point, yeah, I think experience — certainly, experience in the NHL and in larger markets — could be an asset and will be weighed, but I wouldn’t discount anything at this time.

You will have a number-one overall pick and some other young players coming along. Will that factor into your search as well?

Chayka: I don’t think it is going to factor in any differently if we didn’t have the number-one pick, in the sense that I think it is important to have the right environment and the right setup for players to come in and be their best. Certainly, we will value that and evaluate that as we talk to the different candidates, but I don’t think the lottery, as an example, would influence how we think about the right candidate.

You mentioned no timeline for a new hire, but do you see the benefit of having someone in place and establishing familiarity before you get to the draft?

Chayka: In a perfect world, obviously, all of those things align. Again, I just wouldn’t eliminate the possibility that it goes longer. I think there is a natural cadence to making a hire and entering into free agency and the draft, etc.

You mentioned that it was like jumping onto a moving train after you were hired. What has the last week been like for you and Mats Sundin?

Chayka: It has been great, honestly. Mats and I have been together the whole time. Again, with his experience, he is pretty comfortable in these confines. He knows his way around well. It has been super special for me.

As we just learned about the organization, there are a ton of really great people here. How this has been designed has been amazing, and getting to meet all the staff and understand what they do day-to-day has been a learning experience, and it has been really good.

How big is it to see the Marlies advancing in the playoffs, and to have players involved in the World Championships?

Chayka: It is great. Any time you get people playing in the summer is a good thing, especially the Marlies. I think the learning experience in the playoffs really matters.

If you look back historically, when we have gone deeper, we have produced more prospects. I do think there is an element of that flywheel there, where the more they play and in the higher-leverage situations they get in, the better they perform and the more they learn.

I am really proud of that group — Ryan Hardy, John Gruden, and everything they’ve done there. There are some good players. I look forward to watching them.

Have you made any other changes to your front office?

Chayka: No, not at this time.

Shane Doan; we had a good discussion, and he is going to run out his contract. Other than that, nothing is decided right now.