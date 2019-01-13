Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night, closing the gap to just two points over Boston (with one game in hand for the Leafs) in the Atlantic Division standings.

On a pretty good performance despite the result:

Obviously, we made a few mistakes in the d-zone. I liked our game, to be honest with you. I thought we had good opportunities. I thought Rask was really good, in particular in the second period where we had three unbelievable grade-A chances and he held his ground. In the end, that is the difference in the game. I thought we had a couple of mistakes there where we ended with guys below the goal line for no reason — one right at the end of the period — which ended up costing us, obviously. And then another execution one. You have to clean that up. But I liked our energy. I liked our matchups. I liked most things about it, to be honest with you. We didn’t get what we wanted.

On the play of the Marleau – Kadri – Nylander line:

I thought those guys did good. I started the Kadri line just because I wanted that matchup. I thought it was a good matchup for us. I thought Tavares’ line against Bergeron’s line was a real good matchup for us. I thought they played real well and did a good job. I thought our other guys carried lots of play. We had good opportunity in the game. In the end, we didn’t win, but I liked how we went about it.

On the team’s frustration with not taking advantage of opportunities:

Just grind it out. We had it on Matty’s stick there and it rolled off him in home free. I’ll take that all day long. You’ve got to push through it. A little struggle in your life never hurt anybody. Just dig in.

On the new power play units and Kasperi Kapanen’s play on the Marner/Tavares-led unit:

I thought he made a real nice play on the one. I thought both units were good on the power play. I thought we had some good looks there. It was good. We’ve got to score.

On losing the season series vs. Boston 3-1: