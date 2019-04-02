Just what the doctor ordered: The Toronto Maple Leafs punched their ticket to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a dominant 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

First Period

After suffering a disappointing loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night and having been blowout in embarrassing fashion in this building the last time around, the Leafs began the game with the purpose we expected to see, taking control of momentum from the get-go.

One line that started particularly bright out of the gate was John Tavares’ group; strong on the forecheck and first to loose pucks, they generated a barrage of early chances.

What a strong sequence from the Tavares line here. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/RDm4zjFT1I — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 1, 2019

While the energy in the building wasn’t at the same fever pitch as the previous matchup, the emotion on the ice was palpable:

Gauthier and Martin engage in an intense hugging match. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ce0Xdz1Mvn — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 1, 2019

As the period progressed, the Leafs continued to generate high-percentage chances and were much more effective exiting their own zone cleanly against an Islanders forecheck that gave them issues in this building last time out.

Nikita Zaitsev is improving with the usage of short outlet passes. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/hkUdeZrBm9 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 1, 2019

All four forwards lines were playing with urgency and jumping on turnovers, with one of the best chances from this period coming through none other than Frederik Gauthier, who broke this play up and transitioned the other way thanks to sound positional sense.

Nice individual effort from Gauthier here going end-to-end. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/urPZNTKsIj — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 1, 2019

The Leafs continued to press for the ice-breaker, but they were denied by some excellent goaltending by Robin Lehner and both teams headed to the locker room after the first period deadlocked at 0-0.

Second Period

Much like the first period, the Leafs began the second period with the momentum and controlled the pace of the play. With continued forechecking pressure and quality work on the cycle, it seemed like only a matter of time, and it took just two minutes of the second period before their efforts were finally rewarded.

After more good puck pursuit on the forecheck led to a chance off the cycle, Calle Rosen’s seeing-eye shot beat Lehner cleanly.

The Leafs strong play is rewarded. Good cycle work here ends with Calle Rosen's first NHL goal. 1-0 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/CcmiqgTRqO — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

After the goal, the Islanders generated a pushback in search of the equalizer. Shortly thereafter, the Leafs endured a scare at the worst possible time of the season.

Auston Matthews blocks the shot and was in considerable pain. Please be ok. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/YmhDAJNmn4 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

Fortunately for Leafs fans, Auston Matthews finished the game seemingly unscathed.

The Leafs quickly regained their ascendant form, with Tavares again leading the way:

Another strong individual effort from Tavares. He's really feeling it tonight. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/f572wajMNh — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

The emotions of the game continued to percolate as the Leafs found themselves on the penalty kill following a shoving match in front.

It may have resulted in a penalty, but good on Kadri for standing up for Andersen. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/DVMMBwgOtB — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

That’s a penalty you’ll take if you’re the Leafs; good on Nazem Kadri for sticking up for Frederik Andersen after he was mobbed in his crease. The Leafs killed off the penalty and another one subsequently.

Auston Matthews, meanwhile, was looking none the worse for wear:

Auston Matthews is good at hockey. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/0AvqBWyex5 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

The pace of play continued to ramp up as each team generated quality looks at both ends of the ice, including a key defensive stop by Ron Hainsey to keep the Leafs lead intact:

Great defensive play from Hainsey on Bailey. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Xh7qFHt2JS — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

Despite largely dominating the period, the Leafs were only up a goal as the buzzer sounded with 20 minutes left to play.

Third Period

Similar to the previous two periods, the Leafs began the third period by grabbing momentum quickly and generating multiple scoring chances. Encouragingly, the consistency to their effort throughout the 60 minutes — hungry on loose pucks, forcing turnovers, and generating chances off the cycle — is the level the Leafs are looking to find in these final warmup games this week.

After nearly four minutes of dominant play, they finally grabbed an insurance marker.

And there it is. John Tavares sneaks into the play and he fires a laser in transition. 2-0 Leafs. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/DnOfRx2peF — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 2, 2019

Mitch Marner is the straw the stirs the drink here after cutting in, spacing out the defenders, and leaving room for Tavares to sneak into the play and take a pretty drop pass that #91 finished off beautifully with a quick-snap release.

Within seconds of the insurance tally, Tavares went to the box for slashing and put the Islanders back on the power-play. The Leafs were able to kill it off thanks to relentless puck pressure for the penalty killers, including more good shorthanded work from Mitch Marner.

After another unsuccessful power-play from the Leafs, the Islanders were on the receiving end of yet another chance on the man-advantage. This time, they wore down the Leafs’ overworked penalty killers and finally solved Andersen:

With roughly five minutes remaining in regulation, the Islanders pressed on looking for the equalizer and made Andersen work to defend the fort. The Islanders pulled their goalie, but the Leafs mostly kept New York in check and held on for the victory.

Clip of the Night

Notable Stats

Calle Rosen's second period goal is the first of his NHL career. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 2, 2019

John Tavares' third period goal is his 87th point of the season, establishing a new single-season career-high. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 2, 2019

With tonight’s victory, the @MapleLeafs have tied the franchise record for road wins in a season (23), originally established in 2003-04. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 2, 2019

John Tavares sets #Leafs franchise record for goals in a season by a centre pic.twitter.com/SQNyiJzXaY — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 2, 2019

What it’s all about. With tonight’s win, the Leafs have clinched a playoff spot for a third straight season! Let’s get to work. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/AhZ2GoFf7S — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 2, 2019

The @MapleLeafs will face the @NHLBruins in the First Round of the 2019 #StanleyCup Playoffs. Both teams met in the opening round of the 2018 postseason, a seven-game triumph by Boston. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/RJMDhu31f8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 2, 2019

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Locations

Post Game Notes

From start to finish, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the better team in this game and their strong performance at 5v5 was deserving of the two points. For the past few weeks, the Leafs have made significant strides in their control of play at evens and it’s resulted in some dominant performances with no results to show for it. Tonight’s game was a cultivation of the Leafs’ persistence and a rebound in puck luck and goaltending — a tight-checking 2-1 win against a stout defensive playoff-bound team is the perfect kind of postseason primer.

No player wanted it more than John Tavares on the night and his performance was nothing short of dominant (one goal, two penalties drawn). Alongside Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman , the line registered a 70.83 CF%, a 68.18 FF%, a 53.85 SF%, a 68.75 SCF%, a 75.00 HDCF%, and a 58.56 xGF% at 5v5. All three players did a superb job on the forecheck, puck-protecting on the cycle, and generating quality looks in tight to the net. With the goal and victory, there had to be some personal satisfaction there in taking care of some unfinished business.

finally returned to form with a spectacular showing in net for the first time in over a week. He finished the night with a .966 SV%, a 1.00 GAA, a 1.000 HDSV%, and allowed only two rebound chances against. This was the type of bounce-back game Andersen desperately needed. He’ll likely get into two more games before the season is through. With the win, the Leafs officially punched their ticket to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That’s never an easy thing in this league and should be celebrated. While the chances of the Leafs clinching home-ice advantage are not favourable, the goal should be to go 3-0-0 record the rest of the way and put some pressure on a Bruins team playing some mediocre hockey of late. Even if they don’t get the help they need to catch Boston, the knock-on effect of opening that series on a hot streak could be highly beneficial.

Condensed Game