Maple Leafs Hot Stove’s Alec Brownscombe joined TSN Weekend on Sunday morning to sort through the mess that was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss to David Ayres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The guys also get into the big-picture questions surrounding the trade deadline and beyond for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

You have to be realistic about how inconsistent this team is, how tough it is going to be to win this way in the playoffs, and more than anything, how tough the path is in the division.

MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

