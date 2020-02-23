Maple Leafs Hot Stove’s Alec Brownscombe joined TSN Weekend on Sunday morning to sort through the mess that was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss to David Ayres and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.
The guys also get into the big-picture questions surrounding the trade deadline and beyond for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
You have to be realistic about how inconsistent this team is, how tough it is going to be to win this way in the playoffs, and more than anything, how tough the path is in the division.