MLHS Podcast with Ian Tulloch & Anthony Petrielli, Episode #1: Reflections after 10 games, the Rielly-Brodie’s pairing, the Leafs blue line, and William Nylander’s defensive play

After a long hiatus, the Maple Leafs Hot Stove podcast returns, now co-hosted by Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli.
Episode 1 covers: Reflections after 10 games, the Rielly-Brodie pairing, the Leafs blue line, William Nylander’s defensive play, a new “Overreaction or Underreaction” segment, and much more!
Support the MLHS Podcast on Patreon
Cohosted by Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli, the MLHS Podcast is delivered each week thanks to your support. Patrons receive early-release full-length video episodes and are first priority for listener questions answered on the show, with plans to expand on our features for our patrons as the season progresses.
I
Episode 1 Overview
- Thoughts on the North Division, the first 10 games of the season, and the team’s 5v5 play (0:56)
- The play of the team’s defense, the Rielly-Brodie and Muzzin-Holl pairings, and Rielly’s defensive game (9:20)
- Overreaction or Underreaction: William Nylander’s defensive play (23:45)
- Overreaction or Underration: Rasmus Sandin sitting out all 10 games (31:10)
- Overreaction or Underreaction: Jake Muzzin flipping a puck at Matthew Tkachuk (36:20)
- Look ahead to the three-game series versus the Vancouver Canucks (40:50)