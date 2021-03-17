In Episode 7 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss their takeaways from Kyle Dubas’ mid-season press availability, the trade targets they’re most intrigued by, the top prospects they can stomach parting with, William Nylander’s great play but low TOI, and much more.

Episode 7 Overview

  • The biggest takeaways from Kyle Dubas’ midseason press conference (1:50)
  • The Leafs‘ deadline plans and what prospects the team should be willing to part with in a trade (10:40)
  • Specific targets the Leafs should be looking at before the April 12 deadline, including options we maybe haven’t talked about (Getzlaf, Hjalmarsson, Iafallo) (21:40)
  • The importance of home ice, looking at the path through the North Division (42:00)
  • Overreaction/Underreaction: The Mikko Lehtonen for Veini Vehvilainen trade (51:00)
  • Overreaction/Underreaction: William Nylander’s ice time (55:20)
  • Sheldon Keefe borrowing from Pete Caroll and the Seattle Seahawks (1:03:00)
  • Stat of the Week: Toronto’s scoring chance share in the 1-5-0 stretch (1:05:30)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR