In Episode 10 of the Maple Leafs Hot Stove Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli break down the North Division entering the final stretch of the regular season, the Leafs’ most pressing deadline needs, the struggling power play, Mitch Marner’s 200-foot play, and much more.

Episode 10 Overview

  • Thoughts on the team’s top-six forwards, Alex Galchenyuk’s Leafs career so far, and John Tavares’ improved play of late (2:20)

  • The state of the Canadian division heading into the final stretch, preferred first-round opponents, ranking the North Division teams (7:15)

  • Intermission: If your life depended on one of Ilya Mikheyev or Pierre Engvall completing a 2-on-1, who are you picking? (13:50)

  • How can the Leafs turn the power play around? (31:15)

  • Listener Question: How would you prioritize the positions of need before the trade deadline? (40:20)

  • Listener Question: What about a 3C instead of a Palmieri or Hall? How about Scott Laughton? (45:45)

  • Underreaction/Overreaction: Auston Matthews ranked third on Greg Wyshynski’s top 10 centers list (52:50)

  • Underreaction/Overreaction: Mitch Marner’s defensive impact (59:40)

  • Stat of the Week: Behind Colorado, which teams are #2 and #3 in expected goals? (1:03:30)

