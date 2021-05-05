Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs
In Episode 14 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss Rasmus Sandin’s emergence on the blue line, Travis Dermott’s future (and whether it’s in Toronto), the most overrated and underrated Leaf performers of the 2021 season, their preferred round one opponent between the Jets and Habs, the Tom Wilson non-suspension, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • Rasmus Sandin’s emergence and whether he is the best option for PP1 (1:00)
  • Timothy Liljegren’s two performances and career potential, Travis Dermott’s limited opportunities, and how it portends for Dermott’s future (13:00)
  • Would you rather play Winnipeg or Montreal in round one? (21:00)
  • The DoPS’ decision to fine Tom Wilson instead of a suspension (32:50)
  • Ian and Anthony’s most underrated Leaf performer in the 2021 season (45:00)
  • Ian and Anthony’s most overrated Leaf performer in the 2021 season (51:10)

