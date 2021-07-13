In Episode 22 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch discuss the goaltending market this offseason with Kevin Woodley of InGoal Magazine, Jack Campbell’s true upside, free agent & trade options for the Leafs’ second goalie, Travis Dermott’s new contract, the expansion draft, the hiring of new assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, and more.
Episode Overview
- Overall thoughts on recent goaltending trends in the league (1:30)
- Among offseason goalie options, who is at the top of the list in terms of outperforming expectations with contextual factors in mind? (8:35)
- What type of goaltender is the right fit for the Leafs‘ current goalie environment (and the pressures of the market), and how good is Jack Campbell really? (15:30)
- Is it good enough to have league-average goaltending? (28:30)
- Is there notable upside in the goalies in the system (Joe Woll, Ian Scott)? (31:35)
- The merits of Alexandar Georgiev as a trade target (34:15)
- Thoughts on the Travis Dermott contract (2×1.5), the upcoming expansion draft decisions (Holl vs. Dermott), and the Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie pairing (43:30)
- The hiring of Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach for the PK + defense, and Jordan Martinook & Brock McGinn as FA targets (53:40)
- What Tampa’s power play does so well — beyond just having elite shooters (58:15)
- Is Jack Campbell guaranteed to be the 1A in net in 2021-22? + The challenges of a goalie tandem in Toronto (1:01:05)
- Lessons learned from the Vegas expansion draft, the value of established players who know & embrace their role (1:07:00)
- Who is the best option for the Leafs currently available in the goalie market? (1:14:55)