Alexandar Georgiev
Photo: USA Today Sports

In Episode 22 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch discuss the goaltending market this offseason with Kevin Woodley of InGoal Magazine, Jack Campbell’s true upside, free agent & trade options for the Leafs’ second goalie, Travis Dermott’s new contract, the expansion draft, the hiring of new assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, and more.

Subscribe on SoundcloudSpotifyiTunes Patreon

Episode Overview

  • Overall thoughts on recent goaltending trends in the league (1:30)
  • Among offseason goalie options, who is at the top of the list in terms of outperforming expectations with contextual factors in mind? (8:35)
  • What type of goaltender is the right fit for the Leafs‘ current goalie environment (and the pressures of the market), and how good is Jack Campbell really? (15:30)
  • Is it good enough to have league-average goaltending? (28:30)
  • Is there notable upside in the goalies in the system (Joe Woll, Ian Scott)? (31:35)
  • The merits of Alexandar Georgiev as a trade target (34:15)
  • Thoughts on the Travis Dermott contract (2×1.5), the upcoming expansion draft decisions (Holl vs. Dermott), and the Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie pairing (43:30)
  • The hiring of Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach for the PK + defense, and Jordan Martinook & Brock McGinn as FA targets (53:40)
  • What Tampa’s power play does so well — beyond just having elite shooters (58:15)
  • Is Jack Campbell guaranteed to be the 1A in net in 2021-22? + The challenges of a goalie tandem in Toronto (1:01:05)
  • Lessons learned from the Vegas expansion draft, the value of established players who know & embrace their role (1:07:00)
  • Who is the best option for the Leafs currently available in the goalie market? (1:14:55)
Previous articleToronto Maple Leafs hire Dean Chynoweth as assistant coach
Next articleBig Offseason Questions, Part 7: Who could replace Zach Hyman?
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR