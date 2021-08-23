R.I.P. Jimmy Hayes, 1989-2021

Former 2008 Leafs draft selection and veteran of 300+ NHL games, Jimmy Hayes, has passed away tragically at age 31.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs draft pick, Jimmy Hayes. Known for his character and kindness around the league, Jimmy will be dearly missed by all. Our thoughts are with the entire Hayes family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/T9lPlBBy0E — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 23, 2021

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

Anyone from the Boston area knows just how much the Hayes family means to the hockey scene around here, and Jimmy was pretty much unanimously beloved by everyone. May as well have been a god in Dorchester. Can't really put into words how devastating this is for the community — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 23, 2021

I don’t even know if there are the right words. This is far too young for such a wonderful person to leave this world, and I’m heartbroken. My heart goes out to Kristen and the boys. RIP Jimmy, you will be missed my friend. https://t.co/0jnOz0B7sv — John-Michael Liles (@hoosierjm26) August 23, 2021

Such devastating news. I’m truly heart broken and sick to my stomach thinking of Jimmy’s wife along with the rest of his family. What a genuine person he was. Rest In Peace my friend. Life makes zero sense. https://t.co/VHrA3d5yZ6 — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) August 23, 2021

Jimmy will be dearly missed by his two young children (three months and 2 years old), his wife Kristen, his younger brother Kevin, his three sisters, his Mom and Dad, and countless other friends and family members.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hayes family.