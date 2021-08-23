R.I.P. Jimmy Hayes, 1989-2021

Former 2008 Leafs draft selection and veteran of 300+ NHL games, Jimmy Hayes, has passed away tragically at age 31.

Jimmy will be dearly missed by his two young children (three months and 2 years old), his wife Kristen, his younger brother Kevin, his three sisters, his Mom and Dad, and countless other friends and family members.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hayes family.

MLHS Staff
