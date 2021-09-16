Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

In their return from summer break, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli are joined by Rachel Doerrie to discuss Kyle Dubas’ decision to keep Morgan Rielly and possibly leave him unsigned entering his walk year, the pressure on Dubas and the Big Four entering the new season, possible line configurations, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • Kyle Dubas’ handling of the Morgan Rielly situation, the merits of the “own rentals” philosophy, and the Leafs‘ history of letting valuable players walk for free (5:30)
  • The Big Four’s playoff performances to date, accountability at the top of the roster, and the possibility of trading one eventually (21:00)
  • The team dynamic/culture and the idea of the player nameplate never trumping the team logo (36:00)
  • The idea of making the Big Four “uncomfortable” in the regular season, changing up the power play spots, and splitting Matthews, Marner, and Tavares across three separate 5v5 lines (44:30)

