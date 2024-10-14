Advertisement

In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their early impressions of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs after a 2-1-0 start to the schedule.

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon

Episode Topics

  • The big-picture first impressions of the 2024-25 Toronto Maple Leafs (1:30)
  • The early returns from the offseason blue line changes and the new D pairings (4:20)
  • Timothy Liljegren’s murky status and unclear role in the new defense (10:20)
  • Conor Timmins’ fresh slate/new opportunity under a new coach (14:10)
  • Max Pacioretty’s contract, fit, and spot on the team moving forward (19:10)
  • The team’s overall depth, the remaining need up front, and Pontus Holmberg’s viability as a top-nine C (29:30)
  • Is there something to a William Nylander – Nick Robertson duo? (37:30)
  • The play of the fourth line through three games and Steven Lorentz’s likability/great start as a Leaf (40:20)
  • David Kampf’s marginalized role so far and future with the team (44:10)
  • The power play’s really slow start to the season (48:20)
  • The strong goaltending so far, Anthony Stolarz’s hot start, and yet another Joseph Woll injury (56:00)
Previous articleArtur Akhtyamov posts 37-save debut performance, Alex Nylander scores twice as Toronto Marlies complete weekend sweep of San Diego
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR