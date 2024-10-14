Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their early impressions of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs after a 2-1-0 start to the schedule.
Episode Topics
- The big-picture first impressions of the 2024-25 Toronto Maple Leafs (1:30)
- The early returns from the offseason blue line changes and the new D pairings (4:20)
- Timothy Liljegren’s murky status and unclear role in the new defense (10:20)
- Conor Timmins’ fresh slate/new opportunity under a new coach (14:10)
- Max Pacioretty’s contract, fit, and spot on the team moving forward (19:10)
- The team’s overall depth, the remaining need up front, and Pontus Holmberg’s viability as a top-nine C (29:30)
- Is there something to a William Nylander – Nick Robertson duo? (37:30)
- The play of the fourth line through three games and Steven Lorentz’s likability/great start as a Leaf (40:20)
- David Kampf’s marginalized role so far and future with the team (44:10)
- The power play’s really slow start to the season (48:20)
- The strong goaltending so far, Anthony Stolarz’s hot start, and yet another Joseph Woll injury (56:00)