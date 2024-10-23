Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, which dropped the team’s record to 4-3-0.

On the biggest issue for the team in the game:

We obviously started slow and got down 3-0. We couldn’t get back into the game.

On what the coaching staff tries to do to spark the team in a flat performance like this one:

We try all kinds of things, but it really boils down to — I didn’t feel like we skated well tonight. They skated through us all night. We didn’t win many puck battles tonight. We didn’t defend very well. That is what you get. The only thing that was good tonight was the penalty kill.

On whether he addresses the team on a night like tonight:

I always talk to the team, but they know. We have to move on from it, but at the same time, we have to learn. We have to channel the frustration that we have right now properly and get ready for the next game.

On his expectations for the response on Thursday vs. St. Louis:

I think we will come out and be ready to go. That is what I think. It is a bad game all around. We have to move on from it. There are probably a couple of things we could take out of that game and learn a little bit from it from a systems standpoint, but it boils down to them out-skating us, out-working us, and being a harder team than we were. Bottom line.

On Dennis Hildeby needing to shake off a tough second NHL start:

It’ll be fine. He is young, you know? It goes like that sometimes. It is part of learning to be a pro and dealing with ups and downs like this.

On whether fatigue played a role in the back-to-back situation:

That is an excuse, though, isn’t it? I am not going there.

