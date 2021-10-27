After the Maple Leafs’ 2-4-1 start to the season, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli try to sort through the confusing mess that was the team’s first seven games, Mitch Marner’s struggles, Sheldon Keefe’s post-game comments after the loss to Carolina, the debate around the accountability and entitlement of the team’s star players, and much more.
Episode Overview
- Where is there cause for hope and where is the real cause for concern with this Leafs team? (1:30)
- What’s wrong with Mitch Marner, the power play, Keefe’s comments about PP2, and a perceived lack of accountability (4:30)
- TJ Brodie’s slow start, the Leafs’ start to the game vs. SJ and what it says about playoff hockey vs. regular season hockey, and are the Leafs mishandling Travis Dermott’s development? (12:45)
- Auston Matthews’ comments that it is “just a couple of losses,” the vehement fan & media criticism of the team (21:30)
- The criticism of Alex Kerfoot, revisiting the decision to keep Justin Holl (26:10)
- Sheldon Keefe’s comments about Carolina as a Cup contender to learn from, the coaching change discussion, and who would you replace Keefe with if push did come to shove? (30:00)
- Could you ever win a Mitch Marner trade if you considered it? (42:15)
- What’s ailing Jake Muzzin and TJ Brodie, and Sheldon Keefe’s usage of David Kampf and Ondrej Kase (45:00)
- A contentious debate around relaxing the team’s dress code (49:00)
- The disturbing revelations of the coverup in Chicago (55:30)